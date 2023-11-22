Nghe An News

Nghe An proposes 10 solutions to implement administrative reform in 2024

Duc Dung

(Baonghean.vn) - To address existing shortcomings and limitations while leveraging the achievements in administrative reform in 2023, the People's Committee of Nghe An province has outlined 10 solutions for implementing administrative reform in 2024.

The Inspection Delegation from the Government's Steering Committee for Administrative Reform works with the People's Committee of Nghe An province. Illustrative photo: Pham Bang

The People's Committee of Nghe An province has just released a report on the administrative reform work in the province for the year 2023, outlining the tasks and solutions for 2024.

According to the assessment, in 2023, the province effectively utilized the results achieved in administrative reform through rankings of relevant indices (PAR INDEX, PAPI, SIPAS, PCI) published by central government organizations. The Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and provincial leaders continued to show leadership and strong direction to departments, committees and sectors, Party committees and authorities at all levels to effectively implement administrative reform. This, coupled with the political determination, high efforts and responsibilities of most department and sector heads, and officials at all levels, as well as the active participation of the people and the business community, resulted in significant and recognizable improvements in the province's administrative reform in 2023.

The report also pinpointed the existing shortcomings and limitations in administrative reform. To address these, the People's Committee of Nghe An province has outlined key tasks for administrative reform in 2024, which include: Institutional reform; Administrative procedure reform; Reform of the state administrative apparatus; Reform of the public service regime; Public finance reform; Construction of an e-government and digital government.

7. Boosting awareness-raising campaigns and engaging people and organizations in administrative reform. Organizing surveys to assess individual and organizational satisfaction with the provision of public services by administrative agencies and public entities.

8. Concentrating on directing the implementation of the Government’s Project No. 06, prioritizing additional investment in infrastructure and IT application to successfully carry out the tasks and fulfill the objectives set by the Provincial People's Committee's Project and Plan.

9. Prioritizing adequate financial resources for implementing administrative reform.

10. Enhancing surveys and collecting feedback from citizens and businesses to evaluate state administrative agencies, as well as assessing the spirit, attitude, and responsibilities of officials and civil servants in performing their duties and handling administrative procedures (evaluating twice a year, in the middle and at the end of the year).

