Nghe An province organizes activities to connect and attract Chinese investors

(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, in the city of Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China, as part of a trip to visit and work with Chinese businesses and investors, the delegation from Nghe An province organized an investment promotion seminar.

An overall view of the seminar. Photo: Kim Oanh

Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, Head of the delegation presided over the seminar. Participating were representatives of the Southeast Economic Zone’s Management Board, Departments of Finance, Planning and Investment, Agriculture and Rural Development, People's Committee of Hoang Mai town, and Hoang Thinh Dat Joint Stock Company.

The seminar was also attended by businesses from Zhejiang province, supply partners of Thien Nang Group.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee of Nghe An province, stated that in the context of the complex global economic situation, Nghe An remains an attractive destination for foreign investors with 129 investment projects from 14 countries/territories with a total registered capital of nearly USD 3.7 billion. Among them, Hong Kong, China ranks first in the number of projects and investment capital in Nghe An province, with 38 projects and a total registered capital of nearly USD 2 billion.

Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee delivers a speech at the seminar. Photo: Anh Duc

A representative of Truong Hung Printing and Packaging Joint Stock Company discusses investment cooperation opportunities in Nghe An province. Photo: Kim Oanh

Sharing the potentials, strengths, investment environment, and attractive investment policies of the province, the Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee stated that the province's orientation for the 2021 - 2025 period will focus on attracting investment projects in sectors including high-tech industries, supporting industries, components, electronic equipment manufacturing, and some environmentally-friendly production sectors with high added value.

The prioritized investment sectors in Nghe An are also the strengths of major Chinese corporations and enterprises, making Nghe An a promising area with many investment cooperation opportunities for Chinese investors wishing to implement projects in Vietnam.

The Nghe An provincial delegation visits and works with JuTeng Group. Photo: Anh Duc

Based on the existing friendly and cooperative relations, Nghe An province hopes to call for more Chinese businesses to come to survey, invest, do business, and travel in the province. The leadership of Nghe An province commits to always accompany investors in surveying, selecting locations, and handling administrative procedures for investment.

In addition to creating an attractive and transparent business investment environment, promptly solving any difficulties and obstacles faced by investors during the investment, production, and business activities of the project, the province will focus on implementing five key synchronized solutions: Planning and land use; synchronized infrastructure; High-quality human resources; Innovation, reform and improvement of the investment and business environment; Accompanying and supporting enterprises and investors.

The delegation visits and works with Runergy Group. Photo: Kim Oanh

During the seminar, Chinese businesses had a networking session, exchanged ideas and expressed their desire to cooperate and invest in areas such as processing industry, manufacturing, electronics, etc. with Nghe An province.

In conclusion, on behalf of the leadership of Nghe An province, Mr. Bui Thanh An sincerely thanked Thien Nang Group for the introduction and connection; thanked the Chinese investors who have chosen and will choose Nghe An province as a destination for investment survey. He also affirmed that Nghe An province will make even greater efforts to improve the investment environment, prepare for planning, land, infrastructure, human resources, and other synchronized requirements to timely receive and attract foreign direct investment, including Chinese investors, into Nghe An province.

The Nghe An delegation visits and works with Shandong Group on September 9. Photo: Anh Duc

During this working trip, the Nghe An delegation worked and visited the factories and production lines of strategic investors: JuTeng, Runergy, Shandong, Thien Nang. These are strategic investors who have implemented and are currently studying and proposing investment projects in Nghe An.