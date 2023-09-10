Nghe An province’s delegation visits and works with Soilbuild Group (Singapore)

(Baonghean.vn) - On September 8, the delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, paid a visit and held discussions with Soilbuild Group (Singapore).

The delegation included leaders from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Management Board of the Southeast Economic Zone, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Industry and Trade, and representatives from WHA Group, along with leaders from relevant agencies and units.

The delegates were welcomed by Mr. Lim Chap Huat - Chairman of Soilbuild Group and its other leaders.

Overview of the working session.

Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd (Soilbuild) is a leading integrated real estate group in Singapore, with over 47 years of experience and numerous achievements in building, developing and managing a portfolio of residential and commercial real estate.

The group is the investor for the project of development of pre-built factory and office for lease, which was recently granted an investment certificate by the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee during the Investment Promotion Seminar in Singapore on September 6. The project has an investment of USD 45 million and covers an area of 15 hectares. Its goal is to develop a system of pre-built factories and offices for lease, meeting green standards at WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An.

Mr. Bui Dinh Long presents a gift to the leader of Soilbuild Group.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Bui Dinh Long congratulated Soilbuild Group for promptly completing the procedures and receiving the investment certificate from Nghe An province.

He said that, alongside VSIP and WHA, which have been accompanying Nghe An province for nearly 10 years, the presence of Soilbuild has affirmed the message to investors about the trust in the investment and business potential in Nghe An province.

"This is good news for Nghe An province, to have renowned investors like Soilbuild. I am confident that with its experience and the potential of Nghe An province, Soilbuild's project in Nghe An will be successful," Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee affirmed, pledging to continue to closely support, accompany, and create the most favorable conditions in terms of policies and investment environment during the implementation of the investment project and throughout production and business activities in Nghe An province.

The delegates take a group photo at the meeting.

The working visit of the Nghe An provincial delegation in Singapore takes place in the context of both countries organizing various activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Singapore. In particular, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has just concluded his official visit to Vietnam. Nghe An consistently views Singapore as one of its top strategic partners for current and future cooperation.

A corner of WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An, where Soilbuild Group implements a USD 45 million project. Photo: BNA

Currently, there are 7 active FDI projects from Singaporean enterprises in Nghe An, with a total registered capital of over USD 486.41 million. Among them, the prominent one is that of the VSIP Nghe An Ltd. Currently, the Industrial Zone of the VSIP project in Nghe An has become a driving force in the socio-economic development of the province, with an occupancy rate of 88%. The VSIP Nghe An 2 project in Tho Loc Industrial Zone was granted an investment certificate in March 2023 and is expected to be a driving project to attract investment in Nghe An.

In terms of trade, the export turnover to the Singaporean market reached USD 29.03 million in 2022 and USD 29.95 million in the first half of 2023. The main export items include electronic components, electronics, various types of steel, textiles, ceramic tiles, etc. The import turnover in 2022 was USD 56.7 million, and in the first half of 2023, it reached USD 58.78 million. The main imported items include petroleum, machinery, raw materials for textiles, leather, footwear, etc.

Nghe An province calls on major corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises from Singapore to take an interest in investing in the province, with a priority on projects in sectors such as high-tech, environmentally friendly technologies, clean and renewable energy, medical equipment manufacturing, healthcare services, education and training, high-quality tourism, financial services, logistics, and other modern services. Additionally, projects related to high-tech agriculture, smart agriculture, and the development of modern technical infrastructure, particularly in new sectors under the framework of Industry 4.0, are encouraged.