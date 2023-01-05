Nghe An ranks 10th nationwide in terms of GRDP scale

(Baonghean.vn) - According to Nghe An Statistics Office, in 2022, despite many difficulties and challenges due to natural disasters and Covid -19 pandemic, Nghe An's economy still maintained a fairly high growth rate of 9.08%, ranking 2nd in the North Central region and 22nd nationwide.



In the press release on the socio-economic situation in 2022, Mr. Phan Truong Son - Director General of Nghe An Statistics Office said that this has been the highest increase of the province in the past 12 years, from 2011 to 2022.

In terms of the GRDP scale growth, Nghe An has increased by VND 20,340 billion compared to 2021 (VND 155,400 billion) to reach VND 175,740 billion. This was the 2nd year Nghe An ranked 10th nationwide and moved from the 3rd to the 2nd in the North Central region.

Top ten provinces and cities with highest GRDP value include: Ho Chi Minh City (VND 1,479,227 billion), Hanoi (VND 1,195,989 billion), Binh Duong (VND 459,032 billion), Dong Nai (VND 434,990 billion), Ba Ria -Vung Tau (VND 390,293 billion), Hai Phong (VND 365,585 billion), Quang Ninh (VND 269,244 billion), Thanh Hoa (VND 252,672 billion), Bac Ninh (VND 249,376 billion) and Nghe An (VND 175,740 billion).

Nghe An’s total State budget revenue in 2022 reached VND 20,370 billion, exceeding 35.65% of the estimate of the provincial People's Council and increasing by 1.89% over the same period in 2021.

In which, domestic revenue is estimated at VND 19,000 billion, exceeding 38.72% of the estimate, increasing by 3.60% over the same period.

Revenue from export and import activities are estimated at VND 1,350 billion, exceeding 3.85% of the estimate and accounting for 81.70% of the value of the same period in the past year.

Total local budget expenditure is estimated to reach VND 32,542.8 billion for the whole year of 2022, reaching 104.77% of the estimate, of which, spending on development investment is VND 10,739.1 billion, reaching 110.84% of the estimate.

Also according to the Nghe An Statistics Office, by 2021, the population of Nghe An is more than 3.4 million people, mainly in rural areas (with 84.5%). The population density is 207 people per sqkm.

Nghe An currently has an area of 16,490.25 km2, which is the largest in the country, with 21 subordinate administrative units, including: 1 city, 3 towns and 17 districts.