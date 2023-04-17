Nghe An ranks 17th on Viet Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)

(Baonghean.vn) - According to the PAPI Report of the year 2022, Nghe An ranked 17 th out of 63 localities nationwide.



On April 12, in Ha Noi, the Centre for Community Support and Development Studies (CECODES) under Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), the Centre for Research and Training of the Viet Nam Fatherland Front (VFF-CRT) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized a conference to release the 2022 PAPI index Report.

The Viet Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is a policy monitoring tool that assesses citizen experiences and satisfaction with government performance at the national and sub-national levels in governance, public administration and public service delivery. Following the initial pilot in 2009 and a larger survey in 2010, the PAPI survey has been implemented nationwide each year since 2011.

PAPI is a combination of 8 dimensions, 29 sub‐dimensions and more than 120 different indicators used to measure the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance in all 63 localities across the country.

For the 2022 PAPI Report, 16,117 randomly selected citizens were surveyed. In total, 178,243 Vietnamese citizens nationwide have been directly interviewed for PAPI since 2009.

PAPI measures eight dimensions: participation at local levels, transparency, vertical accountability, control of corruption, public administrative procedures, public service delivery, environmental governance and e-governance.

The 2022 PAPI Report shows that the gap in provincial governance and public administration performance between the lowest and the highest possible provincial scores was narrower than in 2021, meaning many provinces did not raise the bar on their 2021 performances..

Compared to 2021’s findings, 33 provinces did significantly better in Participation at the Local Levels, 18 in Transparency in Local Decision-making, and 30 in E-Governance.

However, 29 provinces performed significantly worse in Environmental Governance, 18 in Control of Corruption in the Public Sector, and 18 in Public Service Delivery, respectively.

According to the 2022 PAPI Report, Quang Ninh province ranked first with a score of 47.87 points, followed by Binh Duong with 47.44 points. Thanh Hoa province ranked third with 46.01 points, Ninh Thuan province ranked fourth with 46.00 points, and Thua Thien Hue province ranked fifth with 43.25 points.

Nghe An province ranked 17th out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide (a decrease compared to 2021) in the PAPI ranking. Specifically, the score for Participation at Local Levels was 5.609 out of 10 points, Transparency in Local Decision-making was 5.437 out of 10 points, Vertical Accountability was 4.312 out of 10 points, Control of Corruption in the Public Sector was 6.599 out of 10 points, Public Administrative Procedures was 7.063 out of 10 points, Public Service Delivery was 7.584 out of 10 points, " Environmental Governance was 3.574 out of 10 points, and " E-Governance was 3.068 out of 10 points.