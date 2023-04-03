Nghe An ranks among 15 provinces and cities having the highest growth nationwide

(Baonghean.vn) - In the first quarter of 2023, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate in Nghe An was estimated to be 7.75% over the same period. It ranks 14th out of 63 provinces and cities of the country. The above data has just been released by the General Statistics Office.



In the first 3 months of the year, the Provincial People's Committee has assigned capital plans to sectors and localities and drastically directed to accelerate the progress of construction and disbursement of public investment capital right from the first days of 2023. As of March 20, more than VND 282 billion of the centralized public investment capital managed by the province has been disbursed, accounting for 5.06%.

The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first 3 months of the year was estimated to increase by 5.81% over the same period. In which, the mining industry was estimated to increase by 25.74%; the processing and manufacturing industry was estimated to increase by 8.86%; the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning was estimated to increase by 21.67%; the processing and manufacturing industry increased by 3.45%; the water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment activities decreased by 1.25% over the same period.

Some main industrial products in the first quarter were estimated to increase quite well over the same period such as: Beer of all kinds: 33.92 million liters, up 11.21%, cement: 2.7 million tons, up 12.42%, processed milk: 85.7 million liters, up 6.32%, electricity for production: 897 million Kwh, up 30.76%, Hoa Sen steel of all kinds: 369 thousand tons, up 7.79%, etc.

Revenue from accommodation and food services in the first quarter was estimated at VND 2,657 billion, up 28.57% over the same period in 2022. The total export turnover of goods in 3 months was estimated to reach USD 520 million, the import turnover was estimated to be more than USD 274 million.

The number of tourists was estimated to reach 1.9 million, equivalent to 181% of the same period; the revenue is estimated at VND 1,460 billion, equivalent to 306.7% of the same period in 2022.

The budget revenue in the first quarter was estimated at VND 4,467 billion, accounting for 28.2% of the estimate; In which, domestic revenue was estimated to be VND 4,258 billion; the revenue from export and import activities was estimated to be VND 209 billion.

In particular, Nghe An continues to achieve many results in investment attraction. The province has granted 30 new projects with a total registered investment capital of more than VND 4,937 billion. The total newly allocated and adjusted capital is more than VND 5,435 billion.

Recently, the Foreign Investment Agency, Ministry of Planning and Investment has released data showing that in the first quarter of 2023, Nghe An attracted 2 foreign direct investment projects with a total registered capital of USD 164.95 million, ranking 10th nationwide, ranking 1st among 14 provinces and cities in the North Central and Central coastal regions.

Up to now, in Nghe An province, there are currently 132 valid FDI projects, with a total registered investment capital of more than USD 2.737 billion.

In 2023, Nghe An aims to grow by 9 to 10%. The Provincial People's Committee has issued Decision No. 162/QD-UBND dated January 18, 2023 on major tasks and solutions for socio-economic development and state budget estimates in 2023, including 6 key contents of direction, 12 groups of tasks and main solutions and 160 specific tasks assigned to departments and sectors.

At the same time, the Provincial People's Committee has developed a quarterly and yearly growth scenario for 2023; established 5 working groups to direct and promote departments and sectors; assigned the 2023 plan targets to all sectors and levels right from the beginning of the year for implementation.

According to the General Statistics Office, our gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2023 was estimated to increase by 3.32% year-on-year, only higher than the growth rate of 3.21% of the first quarter of 2020 in the 2011-2023 period. In which, the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector increased by 2.52%, contributing 8.85% to the overall growth; the industry and construction decreased by 0.4%, down 4.76%; the service sector increased by 6.79%, contributing 95.91%.

The total gross provincial and municipal product (GRDP) in the first quarter of 2023 comparing to the same period last year increased in 58 localities and decreased in 5 localities across the country. In particular, some localities have a high GRDP growth rate compared to the GDP growth rate, such as: Hau Giang with an increase of 12.67%; Binh Thuan with an increase of 9.86%; Hai Phong with an increase of 9.65%; Khanh Hoa with an increase of 9.07%; Ca Mau with an increase of 9.05%; Ninh Binh with an increase of 8.45%; Tuyen Quang with an increase of 8.42%; Bac Giang with an increase of 8.40%.

In the opposite direction, some localities in key economic regions had a low growth rate of GRDP and decreased over the same period last year, mainly due to the low increase or decrease in the processing and manufacturing industry, such as: Binh Duong with an increase of 1.15%; Ho Chi Minh City with an increase of 0.7%; Quang Ngai with a decrease of 1.07%; Vinh Phuc with a decrease of 2.47%; Ba Ria - Vung Tau with a decrease of 4.75%; Quang Nam with a decrease of 10.88%; Bac Ninh with a decrease of 11.85%.