Nghe An Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control holds its 2nd meeting

(Baonghean.vn) - In the afternoon of January 3, Nghe An Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control held its 2nd session.



Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council chaired the meeting.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the Steering Committee heard and commented on the draft Work Program for 2023.

Mr. Thai Thanh Quy asked the standing body of the Steering Committee (Provincial Internal Political Commission) to receive ideas and remarks at the meeting to perfect the Work Program. He also proposed that the direction and tasks should ensure generality associated with focus and forecast, on the basis of which specific tasks would be implemented.

In addition to promoting the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, the press and People, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee agreed to supplement the task of directing to improve the supervisory role of the People's Council at all levels, in order to properly implement the Party's view that the whole political system takes part in the struggle against corruption and negative phenomena.

At the same time, the Steering Committee needs to strengthen the role of inspecting and detecting signs of violations to promptly correct; direct to avoid negative phenomena, avoid "plugging" group interests, industry interests in the process of issuing policies.

The Steering Committee agrees on the number of inspections by the Steering Committee and the standing body of the Steering Committee (Provincial Internal Political Commission) in 2023 on several units relating to leading, directing and organizing the detection and handling of corruption cases and negative phenomena.

Provincial Party Committee Secretary Thai Thanh Quy also concluded specifically on the Regulations on processing applications, letters sent to the Steering Committee and Guidance on the implementation of the information and reporting process on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena.

The Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee cum the Head of the Steering Committee of Nghe An province on fighting corruption and negative phenomena asked the members of the Steering Committee to strictly follow the above contents when they are promulgated.