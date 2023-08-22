Nghe An to collaborate with the FPT Corporation in digital transformation and education

(Baonghean.vn) - On August 21, the People's Committee of Nghe An province had a working session with the leadership of the FPT Corporation to exchange cooperation contents in digital transformation and education.

The overall view of the working session. Photo: P.B

During the working session, Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa - the CEO of FPT Corporation introduced the current trends and directions in digital transformation, desired collaboration contents with Nghe An province in education and digital transformation towards remarkable development and breakthroughs in the coming time.

Accordingly, the FPT Corporation proposed to cooperate with Nghe An province on 8 main digital transformation aspects. FPT will accompany and advise on comprehensive digital transformation strategies and plans; collaborate on building and developing telecommunications infrastructure, information technology; cooperate in building and developing digital transformation platforms; coordinate and support organizing communication of digital transformation events for enterprises and households.

CEO of FPT Corporation, Nguyen Van Khoa, speaks at the meeting. Photo: P.B

Furthermore, FPT Corporation suggested collaboration with Nghe An province in consulting and supporting the "Make in Vietnam" digital transformation platforms; supporting and implementing services, information systems, information security to achieve national digital transformation goals; coordinating training and transfer of knowledge of digital transformation for the youth; collaborating on developing human resources for officials, civil servants, residents and businesses within the province.

In the field of education, the FPT Corporation proposed investing in the construction of an FPT education complex with an area of 8 to 15 hectares and it should be given preferential policies for education.

Within this, FPT suggested constructing a high-quality FPT school in Nghe An for students across three levels: Elementary, Middle and High school, to be built on a land area of 1-3 hectares. Additionally, the Corporation proposed that an FPT Polytechnic College with three main programs, including Regular College, General College, and International Linked College, is established.

Chairman of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Duc Trung concludes the meeting. Photo: P.B

Concluding the working session, Chairman of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Duc Trung, expressed his thanks for FPT Corporation’s cooperative proposals and congratulated the remarkable achievements that FPT Corporation has attained over its 35-year development.

The Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee affirmed that FPT Corporation’s proposed cooperation contents align with the desires and objectives of Nghe An province. Particularly, in Resolution No. 39 by the Politburo, Nghe An is set to become a center in the North Central region in certain domains, including education and training.

The head of the provincial People's Committee emphasized agreement with the approach, promised favorable conditions for FPT Corporation to implement and construct the FPT education complex in Nghe An, in line with the province's development goals and the objectives outlined in Resolution No. 39 by the Politburo. In this perspective, FPT Corporation needs to collaborate with relevant departments and agencies of Nghe An province to complete procedures in accordance with regulations.

Regarding proposed collaborations in digital transformation, Chairman Nguyen Duc Trung underlined supportive spirit and stated that such approach must be fair and principled, choosing the best technologies that align with the strengths of FPT Corporation and the actual situation of Nghe An province. The goal is to work together to implement the proposed contents and contribute to the development of both sides in the upcoming period.