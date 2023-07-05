Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

The Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate is estimated to be 5.79%, higher than the national average, ranking 32nd out of 63 provinces and cities.
The budget revenue is estimated to reach VND 8.489 trillion, of which domestic revenue is estimated to reach VND 7.858 trillion, achieving 53.9% of the projected target. Revenue from import and export activities is estimated to reach VND 630 billion.
Investment attraction continues to yield positive results. As of June 22, 2023, the entire province has granted licenses to 65 new projects and made adjustments to 81 projects, with a total newly invested and additional capital of VND 22,186.4 billion. Foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction remains a highlight, with a total newly invested and adjusted capital of USD 725.4 million, ranking 8th out of 63 localities nationwide.
The infrastructure projects, particularly key projects within the province such as coastal road, the North-South expressway, etc. have been given strong and decisive direction to accelerate their implementation progress and promote the disbursement of public investment capital.
Cultural and social sectors, as well as social welfare, have received focused attention and have shown remarkable progress. A total of VND 611 billion has been mobilized for programs supporting the construction and repair of houses for the poor and those in need. Particularly noteworthy is the support and facilitation of labor supply and demand, with employment opportunities provided for 26,950 individuals, addressing the challenges of job creation in difficult circumstances.
State management and administrative reforms have continued to receive focused attention and have shown positive developments. The province has established the Provincial Steering Committee for Administrative Reforms. The Provincial People’s Committee, along with the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, has issued 19 important administrative reform documents to fully and timely implement the directions and guidelines for administrative reforms from the central government. They have also provided guidance for agencies and units to comprehensively and extensively promote administrative reforms in all areas, adhering to the administrative reform program for the 2021-2030 period and the provincial administrative reform plan for the year 2023.
The announced results of the indices: PCI, PAPI, PAR Index, SIPAS for the year 2022 showed positive improvements compared to 2021. According to these results, the PAR Index of Nghe An province in 2022 ranked 16th out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, increasing by 1 rank compared to 2021 and achieving the highest ranking to date. The SIPAS index of Nghe An province in 2022 ranked 14th out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, increasing by 21 ranks compared to 2021. The PCI index of the province in 2022 ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, increasing by 7 ranks compared to 2021. The PAPI index ranked 17th out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, decreasing by 2 ranks compared to 2021.
The management and administration work of the Provincial People’s Committee and district-level People’s Committees have shown significant progress, becoming more decisive and focused.
The province has accomplished several important tasks: the summary of 10 years of implementing Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW. As a result, the Politburo has agreed to issue a resolution on the construction and development of Nghe An province until 2030, with a vision towards 2045 for implementation. The province has also completed the submission to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval of the provincial planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.
The national defense and security continue to be maintained, the social order and safety are ensured. The foreign affairs have witnessed numerous notable activities.