Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

The announced results of the indices: PCI, PAPI, PAR Index, SIPAS for the year 2022 showed positive improvements compared to 2021. According to these results, the PAR Index of Nghe An province in 2022 ranked 16th out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, increasing by 1 rank compared to 2021 and achieving the highest ranking to date. The SIPAS index of Nghe An province in 2022 ranked 14th out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, increasing by 21 ranks compared to 2021. The PCI index of the province in 2022 ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, increasing by 7 ranks compared to 2021. The PAPI index ranked 17th out of 63 provinces and centrally governed cities, decreasing by 2 ranks compared to 2021.