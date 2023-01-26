Nghe An welcomes 260,000 tourists during the Lunar New Year Festival

(Baonghean.vn) - During the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) festival from January 20-26, Nghe An welcomed about 260 thousand visitors and tourists. The total revenue from tourism services reached around 446 billion VND.
The Temple of the Tenth Prince in Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An province. Photo: Dinh Tuyen
On the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival, the weather was quite favorable, the temperature was not too low, there were warm sunny days when people could travel and sightsee easily and comfortably. Therefore, many tourist spots and areas in Nghe An have attracted a large number of travelers to visit during the Tet holidays.
According to a report issued by the Department of Tourism, within 7 days of the Lunar New Year holiday (from January 20-26), the whole province welcomed about 260 thousand visitors and tourists, of which about 131 thousand guests registered to stay overnight; and there were more than 1,100 foreign visitors. Total revenue from tourist activities reached about VND 446 billion.
Tourist attractions luring a large number of visitors include: The Temple of the Tenth Prince (Hung Nguyen), Con Temple (Hoang Mai town), Kim Lien Special National Relic Site, Dai Tue Pagoda (Nam Dan), the Temple of Emperor Quang Trung (Vinh city), Truong Bon National Relic Site (Do Luong) and spring flower gardens, ecotourism destinations in Nghia Dan district...
During the Tet holiday, the Department of Tourism has directed to strengthen fire prevention and fighting, ensure security and order, environmental hygiene and safety for tourists. Tourist spots and areas as well as accommodation facilities have well complied with regulations, well organized activities to celebrate the Communist Party of Vietnam’s founding anniversary, celebrate Spring and ensure security, order and safety for tourists, etc.
