Nghe An welcomes over 4.9 million tourists in the 1st half of 2023

(Baonghean.vn) - According to the data from Nghe An’s Department of Tourism, recently, especially during holidays and prolonged hot days, tourism activities in the province have been vibrant.



The large hotels across the province in general, and the beachfront hotels in Nghe An in particular, have achieved high occupancy rates, regularly exceeding 80% of room capacity.

The tour operations have shown great progress. Large travel companies in the province served tourists according to a dense schedule of domestic and local tours during the period from April 30 to the end of August.

International travel agencies have also tapped into the outbound and inbound markets of Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, and some European countries, serving numerous groups of tourists for sightseeing and experiential purposes.

In total, over the past six months, the number of tourist arrivals has reached 4,900,000, which is 122% higher than the same period in 2022. Among them, the number of overnight tourists reached 3,160,000, an increase of 125% compared to the same period in 2022. The number of international tourists reached 32,500.

The revenue from tourism reached VND 4,334 billion, which is 142% higher than the same period in 2022.

June is one of the peak months for tourism in Nghe An. The weather starts to become intensely hot, leading to a high demand for tourism in coastal areas, especially during weekends.

In the coastal areas of Cua Lo town, Nghi Loc district, Dien Chau district, Quynh Luu district, and Hoang Mai town, the occupancy rate of rooms in large hotels reaches an average of 80% and is maintained at a high level. The number of guests using dining services there is particularly high, especially during weekends.

The above data indicates that the tourism business is recovering and developing strongly, adapting to new trends and meeting the demands of customers in their evolving lifestyles.

Some ecotourism destinations have introduced new services to cater to the diverse needs of customers, such as the Muong Thanh Greenland Dien Lam Ecotourism Area, Hon Mat Ecotourism Site, Truong Gia Farm (Nghia Dan district) tourist attraction, community tourism sites in the western part of Nghe An, Khe Kem waterfall; Cua Lo beach, Vinh city, and districts including Anh Son, Tan Ky, Que Phong, Quy Hop, etc. with a wide range of tourism products, vibrant cultural and tourism events, and having attracted both domestic and international tourists.

In 2023, Nghe An strives to welcome and serve 7.940 million tourists, an increase of 18% compared to 2022, including 81.5 thousand international tourists, a 143% increase compared to 2022. The province also aims to have 5.240 million overnight tourists, a 19% increase compared to 2022. The tourism service revenue is expected to reach VND 7.470 trillion, a 33% increase compared to 2022.

To achieve the above-mentioned goals, the tourism sector focuses on implementing and completing the objectives outlined in the Tourism Development Plan for 2023. The entire industry is highly concentrated on implementing Decision No. 1439/QD.UBND dated May 23, 2023, issued by the People's Committee of Nghe An province, approving the Tourism Development Strategy of Nghe An until 2030, with a vision towards 2035.