Nghe An welcomes over 80 thousand tourists in 3 days of Tet holiday

(Baonghean.vn) - This year's New Year holiday lasted 3 days, the weather was quite favorable for activities, entertainment and travel. Therefore, some destinations in Nghe An attracted a large number of tourists to experience entertainment and culinary services.

According to the Department of Tourism, in 3 public holidays (from December 31, 2022 - January 2, 2023), the whole province of Nghe An welcomed and served over 80 thousand tourists, of which 35 thousand guests stayed; room capacity at accommodation facilities reached more than 40%; revenue from tourism services was estimated at about VND 100 billion.

The destinations that attracted the largest number of tourists included the flower hills in Western Nghe An such as sunflower field in Nghia Lam commune and a few other spots in Nghia Dan district, i.e Hon Mat eco-tourism spot (Nghia Loc commune), Truong Gia Farm (Nghia Long commune).

Besides, the historical relics such as Kim Lien Special National Relic Site (Nam Dan), Hoang Muoi Temple (Hung Nguyen), Truong Bon National Historical Site also attracted a large number of tourists to visit and pay tribute.

Up to now, in tourist areas and destinations in the province, the tourism activities are stable and safe, facilities strictly comply with regulations on tourism business.