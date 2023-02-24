Nghe An's 2-month state budget revenue estimated at VND 2,944 billion

(Baonghean.vn) - On February 23, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee presided over the provincial People's Committee’s meeting in February 2023.



Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Nhu Khoi - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Mr. Nguyen Van De - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee also attended the meeting.

In February 2023, all levels and sectors focused on implementing the year of 2023’s tasks right after the Lunar New Year festival. The rice cultivation and planting of vegetables in the spring ensure progress. The province has completed the verification to submit to the Central Steering Committee for appraisal of 2 district-level units, Do Luong and Dien Chau, to meet the new-style rural district standards.

The industrial production index in February is estimated to increase by 13.17% over the same period in 2022. Export turnover of goods is estimated at USD 170 million, up 8.2% over the same period in 2022. State budget revenue in the area is estimated at VND 2,944 billion, reaching 18.6% of the yearly estimate and equal to 94.3% of the same period.

Regarding the disbursement of the public investment plan in 2022, by January 31, 2023, the centralized public investment capital managed by the province has been disbursed with a sum of more than VND 5,673 billion, reaching 86.47% of the detailed plan at the beginning of the year, leaving more than VND 1,771 billion undisbursed. The Provincial People's Committee has reported to the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Prime Minister to propose extension for 32 projects with a capital of more than VND 599 billion.

Regarding the implementation of the public investment plan in 2023, Nghe An was assigned a public investment plan of VND 9,033.5 billion by the Central Government. As of February 20, 2023, the whole province has disbursed more than VND 537 billion, reaching 5.95% of the plan. In which, the central state budget is more than VND 103 billion, reaching 2.61%; the local state budget is more than VND 434 billion, reaching 8.57%.

In February, the whole province granted licences for 9 new projects with a total investment of VND 240 billion; adjusted licences for 7 projects; with a total newly registered and increased capital of VND 348 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the province has granted licences for 23 projects with a total registered investment capital of VND 962.2 billion, a total new and adjusted capital of more than VND 1,114 billion.

Socio-cultural activities are closely directed and well implemented. The province successfully celebrated the 1310th anniversary of the Hoan Chau Uprising (713-2023), received the certificate of Special National Relic of the Temple of King Mai Hac De and King Mai Temple Festival in 2023. National defense and security have been maintained, social order and safety have been ensured.