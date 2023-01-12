Nghe An’s 2023 Press Festival opens in Vinh City

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 12 morning, in Vinh City, Nghe An Provincial Party Committee’s Popularization and Education Commission and Nghe An Journalists Association jointly organized 2023 Quy Mao Spring Press Festival and presented Nghe An Golden Hammer and Sickle Awards 2022.

The Press Festival is a cultural activity that becomes an annual traditional beauty. This is an opportunity to celebrate the innovative achievements of Nghe An press as well as national press; at the same time, it is a place for journalists to meet with the press public; linking the companionship between the press, the local authorities and businesses, creating conditions for people to enjoy enthusiastic, creative and attractive press products by journalists.

In 2022, Nghe An press has comprehensively and timely informed and reflected important political events of the country and province; fully and correctly supplied information on complex and sensitive issues taking place in the locality; propagate and reflect strongly on socio-economic management solutions of the province, departments and localities; external activities, promoting the image of Nghe An’s land and people to the whole country and the world.

In his remarks at the event, Secretary of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy expressed his pleasure to attend the 2023 Spring Press Festival and Nghe An’s Golden Hammer and sickle Press Awards Ceremony in 2022. He affirmed that this is a very valuable and meaningful activity of journalists in Uncle Ho's homeland towards the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Party and welcoming the Lunar New Year 2023.

Analyzing the context of the year 2022 when there were many difficulties, but with the determination and great efforts of the Party Committee, government, people and business community, Nghe An has basically completed the targets and tasks set out in 2022; 27 out of 28 major socio-economic targets of the year were achieved and exceeded, some targets set new development milestones.

Among those results, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee affirmed: In addition to the general efforts of the political system, there are very active contributions of journalists and press agencies. On this occasion, on behalf of the provincial leaders, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy would like to thank and acknowledge the positive and important contributions of press agencies and journalists in the development of the province over the past time.

Expressing his pleasure to attend the Golden Hammer and Sickle Press Awards ceremony in Nghe An province in 2022, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy assessed that organization procedure was quite close, specific, not only in terms of the number of participants and works, but also in terms of quality, with diverse topics, many well-prepared works regarding both content and form, showing the enthusiasm, wisdom and responsibility of the journalists who participated in the contest.

In that spirit, on behalf of provincial leaders, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee officially launched the "Golden Hammer and sickle - Nghe An" Press Awards in 2023 and hopes that in 2023, journalists, reporters and collaborators will continue to actively penetrate into real life, constantly explore and choose many topics that bring life's breath into their works, contribute to building and renewing the homeland, as well as participating in the contest.

With the desire to contribute to bringing a warm Tet to the poor and responding to the Letter of Call from the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, press agencies and journalists in Nghe An province have donated and mobilized from businesses, philanthropists and spare a part of their salary to give Tet gifts to the poor with a total amount of VND 450 million.

This year, the Spring 2023 publications will be presented by the Organizing Committee to the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh Square and the Management Board of the Vinh City Pedestrian Street. There will be booths displaying Spring publications on Ho Tung Mau pedestrian street and Ho Chi Minh Square.