Nghe An’s CPI increased by 1.35% in September

(Baonghean.vn) - The prices of petroleum, essential goods and services increased in accordance with the rise in prices of raw materials and natural resources, pushing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September in Nghe An to rise by 1.35%.

Photo: Thu Huyen

According to the Nghe An Statistical Office, the CPI in September 2023 increased by 1.35% compared to the previous month; it increased by 5.3% compared to that of December 2022 and by 5.43% compared to the same period last year.

The price of gasoline was adjusted three times consecutively in the month (on September 5, 11, and 21) due to the impact of global fuel prices; the prices of essential goods and services increased in accordance with the prices of raw materials; students entering school led to an increase in rental prices. These were the main factors contributing to the rise in the CPI in September.

The CPI in September 2023 increased by 1.35% compared to the previous month, and by 5.43% compared to the same period last year. Among the 11 main groups of goods and services, 9 saw an increase in the price index compared to the previous month: Other goods and services increased by 0.05%; Beverages and tobacco increased by 0.09%; Culture, entertainment, and tourism increased by 0.08%; Transportation increased by 1.17%; Food and dining services increased by 0.68%; Clothing, hats, shoes, and footwear increased by 0.15%; Housing, electricity, water, and construction materials increased by 6.15%; Education increased by 0.46%; Postal and telecommunications services increased by 0.01%. There was 1 group that saw a price decrease, which was household appliances and utensils, decreasing by 0.12%, and 1 group with an unchanged index compared to the previous month, which was medicine and medical services.

On average, in the first 9 months of 2023, the Consumer Price Index increased by 3.04% compared to the same period last year. There were 10 groups with an increase, including Education with an increase of 11.52%; Beverages and tobacco with an increase of 5.55%; Food and dining services with an increase of 4.12%; Clothing, hats, and footwear with an increase of 2.61%; Other goods and services with an increase of 4.31%; Household appliances and utensils with an increase of 1.93%; Housing, electricity, fuel, and construction materials with an increase of 5.79%; Culture, entertainment, and tourism with an increase of 1.84%; Medicine and medical services with an increase of 0.21%; Postal and telecommunications services with an increase of 0.24%. There was 1 group witnessing a decrease compared to the same period, which was Transportation with a decrease of 4.25%.

The gold price index in September 2023 increased by 0.54% compared to the previous month, and by 9.23% compared to the same period last year. On average, in the first 9 months of 2023, it increased by 2.71% compared to the same period last year. Domestic gold prices fluctuated in line with global gold prices.

The US Dollar Index increased by 0.34% compared to the previous month, and decreased by 4.87% compared to the same period last year. On average, in the first 9 months of 2023, it decreased by 4.46% compared to the same period.