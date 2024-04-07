Nghe An News

Nghe An’s delegation visits and works in Australia

Thanh Huyen (From Melbourne, Australia)

(Baonghean.vn) - On April 2, in Melbourne, Victoria state, Australia, Mr.Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, together with a delegation from Nghe An province, had a working session with Australian businesses and the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia.

z5307372150959_27a3bdb43b503637b994d10de6f5a77d.jpg
The delegates attend the working session. Photo: Minh The

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam participated in the working session and delivered a speech via the video link. The working session was attended by representatives from 40 Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Australia.

During the working session, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee expressed joy at visiting the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia and working with its members, while also thanking the Association for its effective support in coordinating and arranging the delegation's activities in Melbourne.

z5307466346758_11f9abb0951d1598f4579fed128a81b3.jpg
The Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu delivers a speech at the working session. Photo: Minh The

Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu informed the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia about the economic and social situation of Nghe An province in the past period, especially the positive results in attracting foreign investment. Implementing the Party's and State's foreign policy, Nghe An province has actively and proactively implemented strategies for international integration and enhanced cooperation with countries worldwide in recent years. However, the province's major partners are still countries in the Northeast Asia and ASEAN. With Australia, the province primarily cooperates in trade, with only a few investment cooperation projects.

z5307381763331_9c8ca1f9ce78bd3c95f8d2dc48e23bb3.jpg
Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu introduces industrial products and OCOP products from Nghe An province to the delegates. Photo: Minh The

In 2023, the export turnover to Australia reached over 21 million USD, with main export items including cement, various types of steel, footwear, processed fruits, fruit juices, and paving stones... Import turnover from Australia reached nearly 20 million USD, with main import items being beef, animal feed, and raw materials for production.

Nghe An province has also organized investment promotion seminars in Victoria (Melbourne), South Australia (Adelaide), and New South Wales (Sydney) of Australia (in 2017).

It can be said that the cooperation relationship between Nghe An and Australia has achieved certain results, however, there are still many limitations, not commensurate with the potential of both sides.

z5307454220966_641f2c77f2931ea7f7deb9f49a0a6dd2.jpg
The delegation from Nghe An province presents souvenir gifts to the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia. Photo: Minh The

Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu hopes that the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia will continue to play its core role in connecting and encouraging Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Australia to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, acting as a bridge to introduce businesses to invest in Nghe An province, especially in sectors such as high-tech industry, marine economy, coastal urban areas, tourism, education, finance - banking, and high-tech agriculture and aquaculture processing.

At the working session, Australian businesses expressed their interest in Nghe An in areas such as agriculture (livestock and vegetable production, processing, seeking import partners for Nghe An's specialties). Some businesses expressed their desire to cooperate in real estate, finance, and information technology.

z5307372150053_3ea66446f3be11c5e17ac9f9de114d23.jpg
Delegates inaugurate the booth showcasing OCOP products from Nghe An at the Trade Promotion Center under the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia. Photo: Minh The

During the visit, the Nghe An provincial delegation inaugurated a booth showcasing Nghe An's OCOP (One Commune One Product) products at the Trade Promotion Center under the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia.

On this occasion, the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center of Nghe An province and the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in investment, trade, and tourism in the presence of Australian businesses.

The visit and work of the Nghe An provincial delegation took place immediately after the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in early March this year, in the context of bilateral relations between the two countries having made significant strides forward and achieved comprehensive results after more than 50 years of diplomatic establishment. Especially during the visit, the Prime Ministers of both countries announced the upgrade of the Vietnam - Australia relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Australian businesses Vietnamese Business Association in Australia Nghe An provincial delegation Vietnam - Australia relationship

