Nghe An’s delegation visits and works in the United States

(Baonghean.vn) - From November 6 to November 11, the delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, has had a visit and working trip in the United States.

The delegation includes: Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Mr. Dang Thanh Tung - Head of the Provincial People's Committee Office; Mr. Pham Hong Quang - Director of the Department of Planning and Investment; Mr. Trinh Thanh Hai - Director of the Department of Finance; Mr. Pham Van Hoa - Director of the Department of Industry and Trade; Mr. Phung Thanh Vinh - Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development; Mr. Hoang Phu Hien - Director of the Department of Transport; Mr. Le Tien Tri - Head of the Management Board of the Southeast Economic Zone; Mr. Tran Khanh Thuc - Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

During the working agenda in the United States, on the afternoon of November 6 (local time), the delegation from Nghe An province, led by Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, met and discussed with the Consulate General of Vietnam in Houston, Texas (USA).

Mr. Nguyen Trac Ba - Consul General of Vietnam in Houston and the consulate officials met and worked with the delegation.

In his welcoming speech, Mr. Nguyen Trac Ba - Consul General of Vietnam in Houston expressed his delight in welcoming and working with the delegation from Nghe An province led by Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung during their visit and work in the United States.

The visit by the delegation from Nghe An province took place in the context of President of the United States Joe Biden's recent state visit to Vietnam from September 10 to September 11, 2023.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh participated in bilateral activities in the United States from September 17 to September 23, 2023, to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, in accordance with the spirit of the Joint Statement on upgrading the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The Consul General of Vietnam in Houston emphasized that this visit and work in the United States demonstrates Nghe An's great interest in seeking and promoting cooperation with US partners in the coming time. The Consul General of Vietnam is willing to collaborate with the delegation from the province to effectively implement activities that enhance bilateral cooperation between Nghe An and the state of Texas.

Expressing his delight in meeting and working with the Consul General of Vietnam in Houston, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung thanked for the thoughtful reception extended to the delegation and the active and effective support of the Consul General in coordinating and arranging the delegation's activities in Dallas, especially the organization of the seminar "Prospects for Vietnam's economic development after upgrading Vietnam - US relations and opportunities for investment in Nghe An" in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung proposed that the Consul General of Vietnam in Houston continue to pay attention to and support Nghe An province in activities to connect with US businesses, facilitate introductions for businesses to learn about and invest in Nghe An province in high-tech fields such as semiconductor technology, manufacturing, electronic components, financial services, and banking.

These are areas aimed to meet the requirements of innovation, digital economy, green economy, circular economy, knowledge economy, sharing economy, climate change adaptation economy, new energy, and renewable energy for the sustainable development of Nghe An province in particular and Vietnam in general.

The delegation from Nghe An province visits the factory of the National Circuit Assembly (NCA) located in Garland city. Photo: Phan Tu

On the same day, the delegation from Nghe An province also visited the National Circuit Assembly (NCA) company located in Garland city. This is a large-scale electronic circuit board assembly company that provides services to the entire state of Texas, with a focus on the areas of Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston, and other states across the United States, especially Florida, California, and New York.