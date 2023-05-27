Nghe An’s Famtrip delegation experiences and works in South Korea’s Gwangju

(Baonghean.vn) - From May 24-27, the Famtrip delegation from Nghe An explored tourism routes, tourist attractions and work in the city of Gwangju, South Korea.

The delegation included representatives from the Nghe An Department of Tourism, officials from the Office of Provincial People's Committee, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Nghe An Tourism Association, and tourism service businesses in Nghe An.

The activities were implemented according to the memorandum of understanding on the comprehensive cooperation between Gwangju, South Korea and Nghe An province, which was signed on October 27, 2022. The contents of the cooperation focused on the promotion of investment, trade, support for businesses to visit and explore investment, trade, and tourism opportunities, as well as organizing forums, conferences, and investment and trade workshops in each locality.

During the Famtrip activities, there were working sessions with the Tourism Association, the Business Association, and the Department of Foreign Affairs of Gwangju city, as well as various tour operators, passenger transport companies, hotels, and shopping destinations in Gwangju. There were also meetings with some tourism service partners in the capital city of Seoul to discuss cooperation in building and selling tourism products to serve Korean tourists coming to Nghe An and Vietnamese tourists visiting Gwangju, especially golf tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism from Korea to golf courses in Nghe An and the provinces in the North Central Coast region of Vietnam.

Through these working sessions, the delegation proposed to the authorities, the Tourism Association, and the Business Association in Gwangju city to coordinate with other provinces and cities (Muan, Yeosu, Seoul) to study and develop a plan to open charter flights to Nghe An at the most favorable time, creating conditions for tourists and business exchanges between the two sides.

In his remarks during the working session, Mr. Seon Seok Hyeon, Chairman of the Gwangju Tourism Association, expressed his gratitude to the Famtrip delegation for taking the time to visit Gwangju and experience the services. The proposed activities of the delegation will be a positive signal for the development of tourism in both localities and for businesses to send customers to each other in the future, in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

During this visit, the Famtrip delegation also experienced historical, cultural, and heritage sites in the localities of South Korea.