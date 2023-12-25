Nghe An’s FDI surpasses USD 1.6 billion, ranking 8th nationwide

(Baonghean.vn) – In 2023, Nghe An witnessed a remarkable surge in investment; notably, foreign direct investment (FDI) surpassed the USD 1.6 billion, placing it among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide in terms of attracting FDI.

The overall view of the regular meeting in December 2023 of the People's Committee of Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Duy

On the morning of December 25, the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee held its regular meeting for December 2023, both in-person and online format. Mr. Thai Thanh Quy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, head of the provincial delegation to National Assembly.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Member of the Provincial Standing Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Bui Thanh An - Member of the Provincial Standing Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Mr.Nguyen Van De - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee co-chaired the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Provincial Standing Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, and leaders of provincial departments and agencies. The meeting was connected to the People's Committees of 21 districts, city and towns.

Mr. Pham Hong Quang, Director of the Planning and Investment Department, said that as of December 22, 2023, the entire province had granted approvals for 116 new projects, a 3.6-fold increase compared to 2022, and had adjusted 185 project instances.

The total newly approved and adjusted capital amounted to VND 57.891 trillion, surpassing the yearly plan of VND 30-35 trillion. Particularly noteworthy was that the total FDI capital for new projects and additional increments exceeded USD 1.6 billion.

Providing further information on foreign investment attraction, Mr. Le Tien Tri, Head of the Management Board of the Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, said that this year the province attracted USD 1.603 billion in FDI, a 66.8% increase compared to 2022, ranking 8th among provinces and cities nationwide. Of this, USD 1.595 billion was attracted to the Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone.

The leader of the Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone added that this year the province supported and connected 8,000 laborers to FDI enterprises, and in 2024, the estimated demand will increase to 15,000 to 20,000 laborers.

To achieve these results, Nghe An has diligently prepared its infrastructure and ecosystem to welcome investors, particularly by implementing the "5 readiness" aspects concerning planning, essential infrastructure, land, human resources, and procedural support for investors, promptly resolving obstacles and difficulties in investment.

In 2024, Nghe An continues to aim for a spot among the top 10 localities in terms of attracting FDI nationwide. At the present, the province is expeditiously carrying out land clearance work to deploy the VSIP Nghe An II Industrial Park spanning 500 hectares (in Tho Loc Industrial Park, Dien Chau) and the Hoang Mai II Industrial Park covering over 334 hectares (in Hoang Mai town) to be ready to welcome investors.