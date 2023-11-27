Nghe An’s foreign affairs activities in 2023 are vibrant and effective

(Baonghean.vn) - In 2023, the foreign affairs of Nghe An has truly excelled with numerous prominent activities such as successfully organizing delegations for overseas trips, conducting Party foreign affairs, fostering friendly cooperation with authorities, attracting investment, trade and tourism.

Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Khanh Thuc presents the report on the results of foreign affairs work in 2023 and the foreign affairs program in 2024. Photo: Pham Bang

As evaluated by the Provincial People's Committee at the regular meeting in November 2023, the foreign affairs work in 2023 has been carried out comprehensively based on three pillars: Party foreign affairs, state diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy.

This year has seen a remarkable resurgence in foreign affairs activities, including successfully organizing delegations and carrying out Party foreign affairs work, fostering friendly cooperation with authorities, attracting investments, trade and tourism.

The Party's foreign affairs work continues to be vigorously implemented. There is a serious directive in managing and unifying foreign affairs activities within the province, setting the direction for the province's foreign information activities, and enhancing the Party's foreign relations with traditionally related localities and potential partners.

The United States Ambassador to Vietnam visits and works in Nghe An province. Photo: Pham Bang

State diplomacy is being conducted comprehensively and effectively. Up to now, the Provincial People's Committee has organized 16 delegations of provincial leaders for overseas trips and received and worked with 40 delegations/606 foreign individuals.

Nghe An province continues to maintain relations with traditional partners such as Xiengkhuang Province, Houaphanh Province, and Bolikhamsai Province (Lao PDR), Gyeonggi Province (South Korea), Gifu Prefecture (Japan), Ulyanovsk Province (Russian Federation), while expanding relationships with the United States, India, some European countries and business associations.

Through state diplomacy, there has been a significant contribution to strengthening and further promoting traditional friendship cooperation relationships, expanding cooperation with new partners, and vigorously promoting the province's advantages in attracting foreign investment, trade and tourism.

The delegation from Nghe An province, led by Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung, paid a visit and worked in the United States in early November 2023. Photo: Phan Tu

Especially notable is the intensified economic diplomacy, showing profound qualitative and quantitative changes and achieving remarkable results. The province actively collaborated with central ministries, committees, industries, strategic investors to promote the potential, strengths, and investment opportunities of Nghe An province to global partners and nations.

Besides, Nghe An has focused on boosting investment connections with traditional markets such as Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and supporting foreign investors throughout the investment process and business activities in the province.

Particularly highlighted was the visit by the Prime Minister and his wife to Singapore. During this visit, the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee worked with leaders of Seambcorp Group, Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) to further promote economic cooperation, especially in trade and investment. A decision to approve the VSIP Nghe An II project in Tho Loc Industrial Park was also granted.

The successful organization of the working delegation led by the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee in the United States was noteworthy. The delegation held discussions and seminars with the US-ASEAN Business Council, Semiconductor Association of the US, the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States, and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Houston. These are major partners and markets for the province after Vietnam and the United States upgraded their relationship to the highest level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Additionally, two seminars on Nghe An - US Investment Connection were organized in Texas and Washington DC., with the participation of numerous businesses and organizations, contributing to promoting investment and trade cooperation between US partners and Nghe An province.

Up to this point, the number of laborers sent to work abroad under contracts reached 18,639 people, achieving 128.54% of the plan. The export turnover of goods was estimated at USD 2.45 billion, up by 12.02% compared to the same period. The province approved 15 new FDI projects and adjusted capital for 10 FDI projects, with a total investment of USD 1.298 billion, including several large-scale projects.

Currently, there are 11 ODA programs and projects and foreign preferential loans in the province, with a total investment of VND 9.620 trillion, focusing on sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, wastewater treatment, and transportation infrastructure. Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding significantly contributes to the province's economic and social development, poverty reduction, infrastructure development.

People-to-people foreign affairs activities continue to be effectively implemented, gradually going deeper and becoming more practical. They contribute to strengthening traditional friendly relationships, cooperation, and development with neighboring countries, expanding relations with international friends and partners.