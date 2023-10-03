Nghe An’s leaders visit and work with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 2, Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, led a delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria.

An overall view of the meeting. Photo: Pham Van Toan

The working delegation included leaders from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Management Board of the Southeast Economic Zone, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Office of the Provincial People's Committee, and representatives from some enterprises in Nghe An province.

The delegates were welcomed by Mr. Nguyen Trung Kien - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Austria.

During the meeting, Mr. Le Hong Vinh informed the Ambassador about the socio-economic achievements of Nghe An province in the past period as well as the cooperation between Nghe An and the Republic of Austria.

Accordingly, despite facing unfavorable impacts from rapid and complex global political, security, and economic developments, the province has made great efforts to achieve comprehensive results in various fields. The scale of the economy currently ranks 10th nationwide. The economic growth in 2022 reached 9.08%, ranking 22nd in the country. In the first half of 2023, the province's economic growth reached 5.79%.

The total budget revenue in 2022 reached VND 21,805 billion (equivalent to nearly USD 919 million); in the first 6 months of 2023, it is estimated to reach VND 8,489.4 billion (equivalent to nearly USD 358 million).

Mr. Le Hong Vinh presents a gift to Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien. Photo: Pham Van Toan

In 2022, Nghe An’s FDI attraction reached nearly USD 1 billion, ranking in the top 10 nationwide. In the first half of 2023, FDI attraction in Nghe An province continues to be a bright spot, currently ranking 8th out of 63 localities in Vietnam.

Nghe An always values the development cooperation with partners from Europe, including the Republic of Austria. However, up to now, there has been no Austrian enterprise investing in Nghe An.

Regarding exports, in 2022, the total export turnover from Nghe An to Austria reached USD 130,827. The main items were machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts. In the first 8 months of 2023, the total export turnover from Nghe An to Austria is estimated to reach USD 642,613, with main items including various types of steel (USD 634,363) and super fine white limestone powder (USD 8,200).

In terms of imports, the total import turnover in 2022 reached USD 3,083 million, with main items being machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts (USD 3 million), and chemicals (USD 50,000). In the first 8 months of 2023, the total import turnover is estimated to reach USD 580,000, with machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts accounting for USD 575,000, and electronic equipment and components accounting for USD 94,700.

The delegation takes a photo at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh within the premises of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria. Photo: Pham Van Toan

The Deputy Chairman of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee expressed his hope that in the coming time, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria will continue to support and promote investment cooperation between Nghe An province and the Republic of Austria in areas such as supporting industries for automobile production, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals; cooperation in trade, science and technology, education and culture.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Austria Nguyen Trung Kien acknowledged the achievements in the economic and social development of Nghe An province and emphasized that the Vietnam-Austria relations are currently in a good development phase. Austria considers Vietnam an important partner in implementing its foreign policies in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in terms of trade and investment. Austria desires to further strengthen and enhance bilateral relations in economics, education, and culture. The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria commits to supporting Nghe An province in connecting with Austrian investors, especially in areas where Nghe An has advantages, as well as in trade, services, science and technology, education and culture.