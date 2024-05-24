Nghe An’s spring rice productivity estimated to reach 69.15 quintals per hectare

(Baonghean.vn) - Nghe An has harvested nearly 70,000 ha of spring rice, with the districts of Yen Thanh, Dien Chau and Quynh Luu having basically finished harvesting. According to the agriculture sector, the average rice yield is estimated at 69.15 quintals per hectare, the highest ever recorded.

"The most bountiful harvest ever”

In just two days, Mrs. Le Thi Tham's family from Tan Thuong Hamlet, Hau Thanh Commune, Yen Thanh district, harvested 2,500 m2 of Thai Xuyen 111 and ND502 rice. “The rice plants are heavy with grains, fuller and heavier than ever. The yield is nearly 4 quintals every 500 m2,” said Mrs. Tham happily.

In previous years, despite good care, her family’s rice fields only yielded over 3 quintals per 500 m2 at best. This year, the spring rice had fewer pests and diseases, reducing the need for pesticides and lowering costs, thus increasing value.

Yen Thanh's farmer feels happy when the harvest is bountiful. Photo: Phu Huong

Yen Thanh district, one of the earliest rice-producing localities in the province, had completed harvesting its spring rice by May 20. According to Mr. Le Van Hong, Head of the district’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department, this year's spring rice yield reached nearly 75 quintals/ha (compared to 73.03 quintals/ha in 2023’s spring crop).

Not only was there a bumper crop, but the rice also fetched good prices. Fresh rice was bought directly in the fields at prices ranging from 680,000 to 750,000 VND per quintal depending on the variety, with Thai Xuyen 111 reaching up to 800,000 VND per quintal.

“The district has 3,700 ha of rice grown under contracts between farmers and cooperatives or enterprises, with yields of 76 to 77 quintals/ha. These are bought and collected right on the fields. Even in non-contract areas, fresh rice is in high demand”, said Mr. Le Van Hong.

Harvesting spring rice in Nam Dan. Photo: Phu Huong

In low-lying areas covering nearly 3,000 ha, the planting schedule was moved 10 days earlier, and other areas in Yen Thanh district adhered strictly to the seasonal schedule. This helped avoid adverse weather conditions. During cold spells at the beginning of the crop, the rice plants had already developed well and were not damaged. The reproductive stage avoided cold and gloomy weather, ensuring good pollination and high yields. Even late-season storms caused minimal damage as the rice had already been harvested early.

Over 70% of the cultivated area used high-quality pure rice varieties such as Bac Thom and TBR225, which not only increased yield and production but also enhanced production value. The district mechanized 6,500 ha of farming, from land preparation to pesticide spraying using drones, to harvesting. More than 4,000 ha were machine-planted using tray seedlings supplied by cooperatives such as Tho Thanh, Lien Thanh, Nam Thanh, Trung Thanh, and Minh Thanh, with many models following organic and IPHM production methods to limit pesticide use.

This year's spring crop, Yen Thanh district's rice yield reaches approximately 75 quintals/hectare, higher than last year's. Photo: Phu Huong

From May 10, Mr. Pham Van Khai’s family in Hung Linh commune, Hung Nguyen districtstarted harvesting their spring rice. Their 2,500 m2 field yielded over 3 quintals per 500m2, higher than the 2.8 quintals per 500m2 in spring 2023. “This year the weather was more favorable, with fewer pests”, Mr. Khai noted.

Hung Nguyen has harvested nearly 4,700 ha out of 5,100 ha of spring rice. Mr. Le Viet Hung, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Service Center, reported that yields were higher than last spring, estimated at 68 to 70 quintals/ha. Along with high yields, the production value in Hung Nguyen was also very high, with over 70% of the area growing high-quality pure rice varieties such as Bac Thinh, AC5, and HD11.

Effective and reasonable use of support funds and decisive direction helped Hung Nguyen district establish 42 large model fields, totaling nearly 1,000 ha, accounting for nearly 20% of the district’s rice area, with uniform production processes. This ensured high yields and uniform quality compared to non-contract production, with product purchase guarantees. Production followed advanced processes such as ICM, SRI, and improved rice production programs adapting to climate change. Notably, the district began producing carbon credit rice in Chau Nhan commune.

Many improved, high-quality rice varieties have been tested and put into production in Dien Chau district. Photo: Phu Huong

During the spring crop, over 60 training sessions on production techniques and pest control were organized for farmers. The district allocated funds to support farmers with plastic sheeting to protect seedlings from cold early in the season, covering over 80% of the seedling area. For direct-sowing areas, the district focused on promoting and advising farmers to adhere strictly to the seasonal schedule, which helped avoid adverse weather conditions.

The spring crop was a comprehensive success

This year, the spring crop in Nghe An was a comprehensive production success. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, field assessments estimated rice yields at about 69.15 quintals/ha, the highest ever.

This year’s relatively favorable weather conditions, with moderate cold early in the season that did not last long, allowed rice plants to recover and grow well. Success also stemmed from strict adherence to the seasonal schedule, pest control and irrigation management for rice. Ms. Vo Thi Nhung, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

Drones are used to spray pesticides to prevent pests and diseases on rice plants in Yen Thanh district. Photo: Xuan Hoang

Although the favorable conditions also facilitated pest development, timely forecasting and control measures allowed Nghe An to effectively manage and control pests, especially blast disease, from the early to mid-season, particularly during the flowering stage, minimizing its impact on yields.

This year, localities and farmers strictly followed the agricultural schedule, avoiding adverse weather conditions during key rice development stages. Timely rain interspersed with dry periods ensured favorable water conditions, even necessitating contingency measures like releasing water from hydropower reservoirs. Overall, the water supply met production needs.

New, high-yield, high-quality rice varieties were increasingly adopted, enhancing productivity, production and farmers’ income.

This year's spring rice in Hung Nguyen grows well, with few pests and diseases. Photo: Phu Huong

To date, Nghe An has harvested nearly 70,000 ha of spring rice. Localities continue to direct farmers to take advantage of favorable weather and quickly harvest ripe rice to ensure the summer-autumn production schedule. Farmers are promptly preparing for summer-autumn production, following the principle of “the sooner, the better”, especially in low-lying flood-prone areas.