Nghe An’s Union of Friendship Organizations signs a cooperation agreement with Northern provinces and cities

(Baonghean.vn) – In early April, in Dien Bien Province, the signing ceremony of the cooperation program on people-to-people diplomacy of Group 1 in 2024 took place among the Unions of Friendship Organizations of Northern provinces and cities.

The ceremony is part of the activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The localities jointly sign commitment to coordination program.

The Nghe An delegation was led by Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Union of Friendship Organizations of Nghe An.

Group 1 includes the Unions of Friendship Organizations from various localities: Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh.

The localities have agreed on the program to coordinate people-to-people diplomacy in 2024, focusing on strengthening coordination relationships, fostering close cohesion between the Union of Friendship Organizations of Vietnam and local Unions of Friendship Organizations, among members within the Group.

They aim to enhance emulation movements, commendations among members within the Group, and contribute to the common movement of the Union of Friendship Organizations of Vietnam.

Moreover, they will coordinate the organization of peace, solidarity and friendship activities, expand external information activities, and enhance the work of mobilizing foreign aid outside of government channels.

This aims to build and develop organizations, contributing to improving the quality and effectiveness of people-to-people diplomacy within the Group.

The conference also called for units to coordinate publicity among officials, public servants and employees to implement resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, the 6th Congress of the Union of Friendship Organizations of Vietnam, and new directives on people-to-people diplomacy.

Additionally, they aim to perform well in political tasks, improve information dissemination and publicity, and raise awareness among the people, especially international friends.

The delegates from northern provinces and cities demonstrate unity and solidarity towards common goals.

They will continue implementing resolutions regarding Party building, rectification, and preventing ideological and moral degradation. At the same time, the focus will be on studying and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and style, as well as promoting emulation movements and campaigns. Furthermore, they will enhance publicity, mobilization, and organization to implement conclusions and directives related to foreign affairs and people-to-people diplomacy.

The localities have unanimously agreed on measures to organize and jointly sign action commitments for 2024.