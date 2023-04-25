Nghe An’s working delegation visits and presents gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa and on the DK1 platform

Accompanying them were the leaders of the Provincial Party Committee's Publicity and Education Commission, the Provincial Party Committee's Organization Commission, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Provincial Committee, the Provincial Youth Union, the Department of Education and Training, the People's Committee of Cua Lo, the People's Committee Thai Hoa, the Nghe An Newspaper, etc.
The Nghe An province’s delegation offers incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Truong Sa island. Photo: Manh Hung
The delegation has cooperated with the High Command of the Navy to visit, present gifts, and encourage navy officers and soldiers who are carrying out their duties on islands such as Sinh Ton Dong (Sin Cowe East), Len Dao (Lansdowne), Da Tay B (West Reef B), Truong Sa, and the DK-1/16 platform.
At the same time, they have gained practical experience to better serve the publicity work related to the sea and islands in Nghe An province.
The islands of Sinh Ton Dong, Len Dao, Da Tay B, Truong Sa and the DK-1/16 platform belong to Khanh Hoa province, which is home to many precious marine species and serves as an important shield to protect the eastern side of the homeland.
During their visit, the delegation presents each unit with 2 sets of desktop computers with printers and UPS, as well as a gift box containing OCOP products of Nghe An province. On this occasion, the delegation also gave gifts to Nghe An province's officers, soldiers, and 5 households living and working on Truong Sa island.
Here are some pictures of the Nghe An provincial delegation during their visit:
The delegation takes photos before boarding. Photo: Manh Hung
The members of the delegation, along with the naval forces, transport gifts onto the ship. Photo: Manh Hung
Len Dao Island is under the administrative jurisdiction of Sinh Ton Island commune (Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province). The island is about 7.4 km northeast of Gac Ma (Johnson South) Island and about 13 km southeast of Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) Island. Photo: Manh Hung
Nghe An provincial delegation presents gifts to officers and soldiers of Len Dao island. Photo: Manh Hung
Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee writes in the commentary logbook at Len Dao Island. Photo: Manh Hung
The small courtyard is utilized by the officers and soldiers of Len Dao Island to plant flowers and ornamental trees. Photo: Manh Hung
All kinds of vegetables found on the mainland have also been planted on Len Dao Island. Photo: Manh Hung
Da Tay B Island is one of the three islands that make up the Da Tay Island in the Truong Sa archipelago. It is located 260 nautical miles away from the mainland. Photo: Manh Hung
A group of staff and lecturers from the National University Of Art Education perform on Da Tay B Island. Photo: Manh Hung
The delegation takes commemorative photos at the Truong Sa landmark, asserting Vietnam's sovereignty over the islands. Photo: Manh Hung
Presenting gifts to the officers and soldiers stationed on Truong Sa islands. Photo: Manh Hung
Sinh Ton Dong Island belongs to Sinh Ton cluster of islands in Truong Sa archipelago. This island is located about 14 nautical miles east of Sinh Ton Island. Photo: Manh Hung
Presenting gifts to the officers and soldiers stationed on Sinh Ton Dong Island. Photo: Manh Hung
For more than 30 years, the DK1 platforms located in the middle of the sea have become a symbol of Vietnam's sovereignty on the sea. In the photo, the delegation is bringing gifts to the DK1-16 platform. Photo: Manh Hung
Presenting gifts to the officers and soldiers stationed on the DK1-16 platform. Photo: Manh Hung