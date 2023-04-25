Nghe An’s working delegation visits officers and soldiers in Truong Sa and on the DK1 platform

(Baonghean.vn) - From April 18 to April 23, the working delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee had a voyage to visit and present gifts to officers and soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) Island District and on the DK1 platform.



Accompanying them were the leaders of the Provincial Party Committee's Publicity and Education Commission, the Provincial Party Committee's Organization Commission, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Provincial Committee, the Provincial Youth Union, the Department of Education and Training, the People's Committee of Cua Lo, the People's Committee Thai Hoa, the Nghe An Newspaper, etc.

The delegation has cooperated with the High Command of the Navy to visit, present gifts, and encourage navy officers and soldiers who are carrying out their duties on islands such as Sinh Ton Dong (Sin Cowe East), Len Dao (Lansdowne), Da Tay B (West Reef B), Truong Sa, and the DK-1/16 platform.

At the same time, they have gained practical experience to better serve the publicity work related to the sea and islands in Nghe An province.

The islands of Sinh Ton Dong, Len Dao, Da Tay B, Truong Sa and the DK-1/16 platform belong to Khanh Hoa province, which is home to many precious marine species and serves as an important shield to protect the eastern side of the homeland.

During their visit, the delegation presents each unit with 2 sets of desktop computers with printers and UPS, as well as a gift box containing OCOP products of Nghe An province. On this occasion, the delegation also gave gifts to Nghe An province's officers, soldiers, and 5 households living and working on Truong Sa island.

Here are some pictures of the Nghe An provincial delegation during their visit: