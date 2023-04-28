Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel launched

(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of April 27th, The Vinh City People’s Committee organized the launching ceremony of the new Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel.



It is a meaningful activity to promote the cuisine of Nghe An while serving the local residents and tourists visiting Vinh City during the tourism season.

In recent years, on Dao Tan street which is located in Cua Nam ward, a night food street has been established with a variety of Nghe An’s specialty dishes. It has attracted a certain number of customers and contributed to the night-time economic development of the ward in particular and of the city in general.

With the available advantages, Vinh City has developed a project called "The Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel" in Cua Nam ward to implement a synchronized set of solutions to enhance the night food street and create a highlight for local residents and visitors to come and experience.

To give a new look to the Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel, over the past time, Vinh City has focused on renovating the streets, such as upgrading sidewalks, installing decorative lighting systems, and synchronizing the kiosks. Business owners have also voluntarily invested in upgrading their stalls. Additionally, Cua Nam ward has deployed a task force to sign commitments with business households, requiring them to comply with regulations on food safety, environmental hygiene, etc. when starting their operation.

The Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel is implemented on two streets. The 1st one is Dao Tan St., from the Right gate to the Left gate of Vinh Ancient Citadel. The 2nd one is about 150 meters long, located to the east of the broadcasting station of Nghe An Radio and Television Station, intersecting with Dao Tan St.

Currently, there are 28 registered business households on the Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel, including 12 fixed and 16 mobile businesses. The number of business households will be further considered for expansion after evaluating the effectiveness of the streets when they are put into operation.

Vinh City also specifies the operating hours for business owners. Mobile stalls are allowed to operate from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the next day, every day of the week. After that time, all households must stop doing business, clean up, and return the premises to their original condition. Fixed stalls are allowed to operate 24/7.

In his speech at the launching ceremony, Mr. Tran Quang Lam - Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Vinh City emphasized that the Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel will be a new destination of the city. He also requests that Cua Nam ward implements the plan well and arranges forces to control business activities, ensure security, order and environment in the area. Business owners are encouraged to uphold a spirit of civilized commerce and implement good business culture so that the food street can leave a lasting impression on tourists.

The launch of the Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel with a new look promises to create a new highlight, allowing tourists to visit the ancient citadel and at the same time experience, enjoy the local cuisine of Nghe An in the surrounding areas.

The Night Food Street in Vinh Ancient Citadel, along with the pedestrian street and Cao Thang night street are key projects in Vinh City’s plan to develop its night-time economy.