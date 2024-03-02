Opening ceremony of Hang Bua Festival in 2024

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of March 1, the opening ceremony of Hang Bua Festival 2024 took place in Chau Tien commune, Quy Chau district.

Hang Bua Festival (in Chau Tien commune, Quy Chau district) attracts thousands of visitors on its opening day. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Member of the Provincial Party Executive Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; representatives of the leadership of provincial departments, committees, and sectors, as well as leaders of districts and towns: Thai Hoa, Nghia Dan, Hung Nguyen, Con Cuong (Nghe An); Tra Bong (Quang Ngai); Nhu Xuan, Thuong Xuan (Thanh Hoa).

This year, the Hang Bua Festival is organized from February 29 to March 2, 2024, featuring spiritual, cultural and artistic activities that showcase the identity of the Thai community in Quy Chau district.

The ceremony is held at Chieng Ngam temple, and the festival activities take place at Hang Bua (Bua cave), located in Bua village, Chau Tien commune.

Dancing with bamboo poles - a familiar activity at cultural events within the Thai community in Nghe An. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

The Muong Chieng Ngam temple ritual takes place in the morning before the opening ceremony and follows the traditional offering ceremony of the local people in Quy Chau district. Indigenous products such as buffalo meat, chicken, incense, wine stored in a big jar and drunk with long bamboo straws, and offerings from the 7 hamlets and the village within Chau Tien commune are also presented on individual altars as part of the ceremonial offerings.

A large number of people are present at the festival. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

During the opening ceremony, various cultural exchange activities and festive gatherings, including traditional rice wine celebrations, take place. These events attract thousands of domestic and international tourists who come to join the festivities, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

The Hang Bua Festival is organized according to the customs of the Thai community, always ensuring a sense of solemnity, safety and efficiency. The district mobilizes a large number of people from various social classes to participate. This year, the festival will feature many innovations in both content and form. The district aims to attract approximately 20,000 tourists to the Hang Bua Festival and other local tourism attractions in 2024.