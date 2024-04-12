Over 3,000 runners to participate in the 'Journey to Sen Village' Marathon

(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of April 11, in Vinh City, the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An province collaborated with Vietnamnet Newspaper to hold a press conference on the 'Journey to Sen Village' Marathon in 2024.

The delegates attend the press conference. Photo: Duc Anh

The 'Journey to Sen Village' Marathon in 2024 is one of the activities in the Sen Village Festival 2024, celebrating the 134th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's Birthday (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2024).

At the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Van Ba - Editor-in-Chief of Vietnamnet Newspaper, informed that besides participating in the race, runners also have the opportunity to travel, and explore the culture of Nghe An, the homeland of Uncle Ho.

Journalist Nguyen Van Ba - Editor-in-Chief of Vietnamnet Newspaper provides information about the marathon. Photo: Duc Anh

The 'Journey to Sen Village' Marathon is expected to attract more than 3,000 athletes participating in 4 running distances: 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km. Among them, runners choosing the 5 - 10 - 21 km distances will start from Binh Minh Square (Cua Lo town), run along the Vinh - Cua Lo route and return to the finish line at Binh Minh Square.

The longest distance of 42 km will have the start line from Kim Lien National Relic Site to National Highway 46, turning left onto Provincial Road 534 – Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan’s Tomb Area, then running onto National Highway 46B through VSIP Industrial Park to Vinh Airport intersection, via Le Nin Boulevard, Vinh - Cua Lo Boulevard, Binh Minh Road, turning at Lam riverbank road and returning to the finish line at Binh Minh Square (Cua Lo town).

The Organizing Committee answers questions from journalists. Photo: Duc Anh

During the press conference, many journalists asked questions related to the operation of the race route when the Marathon takes place in Nghe An during the intense heat period; ensuring safety and health for athletes; maintaining security, order, and traffic safety when the running distances pass through many important points and intersections.

Answering reporters' questions, the Organizing Committee representative stated that detailed plans have been made at traffic points to avoid affecting the local traffic. In the running distances with many two-way roads, the Organizing Committee plans to request one-way lanes for athletes, while the other side is reserved for traffic with the regulation of traffic police. At the same time, there are plans to provide support for water, fruits and medical services along the entire route, ensuring safety and health for athletes.

During the operation of the race route, the Organizing Committee plans for the 42 km distance to start from Kim Lien Relic Site (Nam Dan) from 3:15 am; the 21 km distance starts from Binh Minh Square from 3:45 am; other distances will start later. The purpose is to ensure that the last athlete reaches the finish line well before noon, avoiding the intense heat.

The Organizing Committee has also worked with accommodation facilities in Cua Lo town, Vinh City, Nam Dan district... to offer a 50% discount on room rates for participating athletes to ensure their accommodation, while attracting a large number of people to travel and explore Uncle Ho's homeland.

The Organizing Committee also announced the prize levels corresponding to each distance, male and female athletes, amateur and non-professional categories, different age groups, individuals, families, and participating journalists. The total prize value is 500 million dong (nearly 300 million dong in cash).