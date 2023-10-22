Over VND 4.6 trillion project helps Nghe An open ‘the door' towards the sea

tin mới
PM approves the investment policy for the Hoang Mai II Industrial Zone project in Nghe An province
(Baonghean.vn) - Acting on behalf of the PM, on October 9, 2023, Deputy PM Le Minh Khai signed Decision No. 1164 regarding the investment policy for the Hoang Mai II Industrial Zone project in Nghe An; concurrently approving Hoang Thinh Dat Joint Stock Company as the investor.
Nghe An’s leaders visit and work with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 4, Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, led a delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany.
Nghe An announces the implementation of Winter working hours
(Baonghean.vn) - The Head of the Nghe An’s Provincial People's Committee Office, Mr. Dang Thanh Tung, has recently issued Announcement No. 723/TB-UBND dated October 2, 2023, regarding the Winter working hours.
Nghe An’s leaders visit and work with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of October 2, Mr. Le Hong Vinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, led a delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Austria.
Nghe An’s CPI increased by 1.35% in September
(Baonghean.vn) - The prices of petroleum, essential goods and services increased in accordance with the rise in prices of raw materials and natural resources, pushing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September in Nghe An to rise by 1.35%.
Nghe An province has risen to the 8th position in attracting the highest FDI capital nationwide
(Baonghean.vn) -According to the data from the Department of Foreign Investment, Ministry of Planning and Investment, in August, Nghe An province rose to the 8th position in attracting the most Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) nationwide.
PM approves the Master Plan of Nghe An province for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2050
(Baonghean.vn) - Acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, on September 14, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed and issued Decision No. 1059/QD-TTg approving the Master Plan of Nghe An province for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.
The job of net mending by women in the coastal areas of Nghe An
(Baonghean.vn) - Dynamic and industrious in preserving a multi-generational profession, women in the coastal area of Quynh Luu district actively contribute to economic development and increase income through various supporting jobs in fishing, including net mending.
Nghe An province organizes activities to connect and attract Chinese investors
(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, in the city of Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China, as part of a trip to visit and work with Chinese businesses and investors, the delegation from Nghe An province organized an investment promotion seminar.
Nghe An’s leadership meets with Enterprise Singapore (ESG)
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 7, as part of their agenda in Singapore, the delegation led by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An Province visited Enterprise Singapore (ESG).
Nghe An province’s delegation visits and works with Soilbuild Group (Singapore)
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 8, the delegation from Nghe An province led by Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, paid a visit and held discussions with Soilbuild Group (Singapore).
Nghe An grants an investment certificate for a USD 45 million project from Singapore
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 6, in Singapore, the People's Committee of Nghe An province held a ceremony to award an investment registration certificate to Soilbuild Group Holdings - the investor of the pre-built factory and office system project located in WHA Industrial Zone 1 - Nghe An.
Nghe An province’s delegation visits and works with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 6, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - the Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee led the working delegation from Nghe An province to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.
Teachers and students in Nghe An officially enter the new school year
(Baonghean.vn) - On September 5, along with over 22 million teachers and students nationwide, more than 900,000 students and nearly 50,000 teachers from over 1,530 schools across Nghe An province joyfully organized the opening ceremony to welcome the new school year.
Stunningly beautiful tourist destinations in Nghe An in Autumn
(Baonghean.vn) - In recent years, people's lives have improved in every aspect, and they travel throughout all four seasons... To meet the needs of tourists, in Nghe An, the concept of "off-season" is gradually disappearing, and many tourist spots and facilities remain open during this autumn.
H'mong people's market in the border area of Nghe An
(Baonghean.vn) - Located in the border area of Tri Le commune (Que Phong), the H’mong people's market is the first market organized on the occasion of Independence Day, where people come to trade and exchange the colorful cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups in the West of Nghe An.
Plan on inland container depot development in Nghe An approved
(Baonghean.vn) - This is part of the plan on inland container depot (ICD) development in Viet Nam for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, recently approved in Decision No. 979/QD-TTg dated August 22, 2023.
The delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union extends greetings to the leadership of Nghe An province
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 30, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu received a delegation from the Youth Union of the provinces of Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, and Bolikhamsai (Laos) to exchange greetings with the leadership of Nghe An province.
Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs kickstart VSIP Nghe An 2
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of August 29, in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong attended the conference to promote the implementation of Vietnam-Singapore investment cooperation projects.
Nghe An to organize investment, trade and tourism promotion activities with key partners
(Baonghean.vn) -In the near future, Nghe An will arrange delegations to visit and work in the United States, Cuba, Japan, India, and Singapore to implement investment and trade promotion programs in these countries.
Seminar on investment connectivity between Nghe An and Kocham
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of August 25, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province and the Korean Association of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (Kocham) collaborated to organize a seminar on investment connectivity between Nghe An and Kocham.
Nghe An to collaborate with the FPT Corporation in digital transformation and education
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 21, the People's Committee of Nghe An province had a working session with the leadership of the FPT Corporation to exchange cooperation contents in digital transformation and education.
Leaders of Nghe An Province receive and work with Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane Capital (Laos)
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 20, in Vinh City, Mr. Nguyen Van Thong - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee welcomed and held discussions with the working delegation from the Party Committee of Vientiane Capital...
Nghe An participates in the Coordination Council Conference of the North Central and Central Coast region
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of August 12, in Nha Trang City (Khanh Hoa), the Coordination Council Conference of the North Central and Central Coast region took place.
Discounts for accommodation for athletes participating in the “Back to the Land of Vi, Giam” marathon
(Baonghean.vn) - In order to contribute to the success of the 2023 the “Back to the Land of Vi, Giam” marathon, the Nghe An Department of Tourism has asked accommodation facilities to offer discount pricing policies for services to athletes and their accompanions participating in the event.
Boosting capability in terms of agricultural production linkage for cooperatives in Nghe An
(Baonghean.vn) - A training course was held in Nghe An with the aim of equipping knowledge about value chain linkage of OCOP products, improving marketing management skills in agricultural cooperatives for their cadres and members.
Peanut candy made in the Do Luong’s 300-year-old craft village
(Baonghean.vn) - The craft of making peanut candy in Do Luong has a history of 300 years. Nowadays, the villagers have introduced machinery into many stages of candy production, creating a large quantity of products with attractive designs, available on the shelves of various major supermarkets.
Korean artists to present outstanding performances on Vinh city’s pedestrian street
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of August 12, at Ho Tung Mau Pedestrian Street, Vinh City, there will be an artistic exchange and performance program between Gwangju City (South Korea) and Nghe An Province.
UAVs spray pesticides on Yen Thanh's rice fields
(Baonghean.vn) - At this time, pests are rampant in the rice fields of Yen Thanh district. The local agricultural sector has coordinated with service providers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for pesticide spraying, achieving high effectiveness in pest control.
‘Supermodel’ birds migrate to Nghe An’s Con Cuong district
(Baonghean.vn) - In recent days, a flock of black-winged stilts has migrated to the Bai Gao area (Chau Khe commune, Con Cuong district).
Nghe An Customs Department holds FDI enterprises dialogue 2023
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 8, the Nghe An Customs Department held a dialogue conference with foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises for the year 2023.
Passion revives the traditional craft of Nghe An’s Thai ethnic community
(Baonghean.vn) -The Na handloom weaving group has 30 female members. These women are supported with looms and trained in weaving skills with new patterns. Experienced artisans guide the "young apprentices" to become more proficient in daily weaving patterns.