Party General Secretary meets leaders, former leaders ahead of Tet ​

VNA

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong took the occasion to extend his best New Year wishes to Party, State and front leaders and former leaders, and people and soldiers living inside and outside the country.

He thanked all of them for their great contributions to the national construction and defence over the past years, especially in 2022.

The Party chief noted that the immediate tasks are to ensure a joyful and peaceful

In order to carry out the directions and tasks in the coming time, he asked the entire Party, people and army to strengthen solidarity and determination; promote patriotism, bravery and wisdom of the Vietnamese people; strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges; and bring into full play opportunities and advantages./.

