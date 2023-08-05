Nghe An News

Passion revives the traditional craft of Nghe An’s Thai ethnic community

(Baonghean.vn) -The Na handloom weaving group has 30 female members. These women are supported with looms and trained in weaving skills with new patterns. Experienced artisans guide the "young apprentices" to become more proficient in daily weaving patterns.

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - During the first 6 months of the year, along with the rest of the country, Nghe An province encountered numerous difficulties and challenges. Prolonged hot weather led to water and power shortages at the local level, impacting production and livelihoods.

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - During hot summer days, the demand for rice field crabs to prepare nutritious and refreshing dishes in Ha Noi has significantly increased. As a result, even with high price hikes, Yen Thanh's rice field crabs are still sold out.