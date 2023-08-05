Passion revives the traditional craft of Nghe An’s Thai ethnic community

The investment plan for a USD 165 million FDI project in VSIP Nghe An Industrial Park approved (Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has approved the investment plan for the project by Innovation Precision Vietnam Co., Ltd. in the VSIP Nghe An Industrial, Urban, and Service Park during the regular meeting held on the morning of July 27.

Many remarkable activities to be held at the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival (Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of July 24, the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the activities for the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival.

Leaders of Nghe An province offer flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs (Baonghean.vn) - On July 26, in remembrance of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the delegation of the Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Fatherland Front of Nghe An province commemorated President Ho Chi Minh...

Secretary of the Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee visits and works in Lao PDR’s Bolikhamsai (Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of July 12, as part of the working program in Lao PDR, the high-level leadership delegation of Nghe An Province paid a courtesy visit to the leaders of Bolikhamsai Province.

Nghe An has completed and put into use over 3,000 houses for poor households (Baonghean.vn) - On July 11, the Steering Committee for Mobilization and Support for Construction and Repair of Houses for the Poor and People in Difficult Circumstances met to evaluate the results of the 6-month implementation of the program and discuss the tasks for the upcoming period.

Tourists flock to Cua Lo to avoid heat waves (Baonghean.vn) - In the first 10 days of July, the coastal town of Cua Lo (Nghe An province) welcomed over 300,000 tourists for sightseeing, vacationing, and beach activities, with over 100,000 staying overnight.

Korean businesses in Nghe An province make efforts to seek orders (Baonghean.vn) - The global economic downturn has significantly affected the production and business activities of Korean enterprises in Nghe An province. However, these companies are still making efforts to adapt and seek orders, providing stable employment for workers.

Nghe An reallocates public investment capital to 3 transportation projects with good disbursement progress (Baonghean.vn) - The decision has been made at the 14th session of the 18th Provincial Council of Nghe An province.

Nghe An province will build a martyrs’ memorial shrine on Dung Quyet Mountain (Baonghean.vn) - The construction of the provincial martyrs’ memorial shrine demonstrates the gratitude and moral principles of remembering one's roots, and pays tribute to the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed for the cause of national liberation, and fulfilling noble international obligations.

Shipping lines visiting Cua Lo Port to be supported up to VND 300 million per port call (Baonghean.vn) - The People's Council of Nghe An province has recently passed a resolution determining policies to support international and domestic container shipping lines and export and import enterprises engaged in the transportation of containers to and from Cua Lo Port.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the commercial, accommodation, entertainment and community living complex in Do Luong (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of July 2, the groundbreaking ceremony of Khuon River Complex Project, advised by BAC A Bank, took place in Do Luong District, Nghe An Province.

Statue of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in St. Petersburg (Russia Federation) (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of June 30, the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia Federation, representatives from the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and St. Petersburg organized a solemn ceremony to inaugurate the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg.

Visiting the Central Region’s largest eel farm in Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - The eel farming and processing village in Phan Thanh hamlet, Long Thanh commune, Yen Thanh district is considered the largest eel 'farm' in the Central region of Vietnam. Products made from processed eels are not only sold throughout the country but also exported.

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023 (Baonghean.vn) - During the first 6 months of the year, along with the rest of the country, Nghe An province encountered numerous difficulties and challenges. Prolonged hot weather led to water and power shortages at the local level, impacting production and livelihoods.

The political security and social order in Nghe An continue to be ensured (Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of June 27, the leaders of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee organized a meeting of the Internal Affairs Bloc to assess the situation and results of work in June and discuss the key tasks for July 2023.

FDI attraction is a highlight of Nghe An’s achievements in the 1st half of this year (Baonghean.vn) - During difficult time across the country, foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction is considered a highlight of Nghe An province, with 8 projects and a registered capital of USD 613.8 million.

Nghe An’s women leave good impressions at the 2023 National Women's Folk Dance and Sports Competition (Baonghean.vn) - Women from Nghe An province have made a significant impact at the competition by participating in two sports: women's volleyball and badminton and of winning the badminton’s "Style Award".

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well (Baonghean.vn) - During hot summer days, the demand for rice field crabs to prepare nutritious and refreshing dishes in Ha Noi has significantly increased. As a result, even with high price hikes, Yen Thanh's rice field crabs are still sold out.

The pristine beauty of Tham Binh cave (Baonghean.vn) - The cave has a depth of thousands of meters with stalactites and patches of green moss. Inside the cave, there is a spring where people can go fishing.



Nghe An welcomes over 4.9 million tourists in the 1st half of 2023 (Baonghean.vn) - According to the data from Nghe An’s Department of Tourism, recently, especially during holidays and prolonged hot days, tourism activities in the province have been vibrant.



Nghe An has approx. 6,900 newly registered cars in the 1st half of 2023 (Baonghean.vn) - According to the authorities, the number of motor vehicles on the road in the entire province increased rapidly in the early months of 2023, particularly with the registration of new cars, which increased by 4.03%.



Vinh International Airport planned to be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam in terms of design capacity (Baonghean.vn) - Vinh Airport is planned to have a design capacity to accommodate 8 million passengers per year by 2030 and 14 million passengers per year by 2050. It will be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam.



Enhancing communication skills in sustainable forest management (Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.

Beautiful waterfalls and streams in the Western part of Nghe An province (Baonghean.vn) - In the summer, the Western part of Nghe An is likened to a "fiery pan" due to the high temperature accompanied by scorching Southwest winds. However, in return, this place is blessed with many cool waterfalls and streams, offering a refreshing retreat for people to cool down.

75 propaganda posters on display to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s Call for Patriotic Emulation (Baonghean.vn) - Each propaganda poster serves as a profound message to convey to cadres, party members, and the people the significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation, as well as the prominent position, role, and great impact of the patriotic emulation movement.

Nghe An ranks 9th out of 63 localities in terms of attracting FDI (Baonghean.vn) - Compared to the first four months of 2023, Nghe An has moved up one rank to the 9th position among all localities in attracting the most FDI nationwide. It continues to lead among the 14 provinces and cities in the North Central Coast and Central Coast region...

[Infographics] Nghe An sets out development targets by 2030, vision by 2045 (Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has recently issued the Action Program to implement Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on the socio-economic development and ensuring the defense and security in the North Central and Central Coast regions by 2030.



Nghe An’s Famtrip delegation experiences and works in South Korea’s Gwangju (Baonghean.vn) - From May 24-27, the Famtrip delegation from Nghe An explored tourism routes, tourist attractions and work in the city of Gwangju, South Korea.

Leaders of Nghe An province meet with leaders of South Korea’s Gyeonggi (Baonghean.vn) - On May 23, the working delegation from the People's Council of Nghe An Province visited and worked with leaders of Gyeonggi Province (South Korea).

The People's Council of Nghe An meets with the Gwangju City Council (South Korea) (Baonghean.vn) - On May 22, at Gwangju City Hall (South Korea), the delegation of the Nghe An Provincial People's Council had a working session with the Council of Gwangju City.

