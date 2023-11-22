(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

This is an important activity aimed at timely detecting violations of border regulations, resolving incidents occurring along the border, and safeguarding the security and safety of the border area. Simultaneously, it maintains the stability of political security, social order and safety in the Vietnam-Laos border area for which this unit is responsible.

Lieutenant Colonel Cao Van Cam, Political Officer of Thong Thu Border Post and the patrol team leader, stated: The patrol force overcame difficulties caused by foggy, damp weather and treacherous terrain to thoroughly inspect border markers and ensure the safety of the Vietnam-Laos national border marker system, spanning from marker 359 to 363, covering a distance of 6.813 kilometers.

The patrol team checked the condition of the border markers, cleared brush and debris obstructing the view, and cleaned the surroundings of the markers. As a result, there were no signs of border marker displacement, the border markers were maintained intact and safe, there were no indications of legal violations or breaches of border regulations, no unauthorized border crossing or intrusion activities, and absolute safety was ensured regarding personnel and equipped weapons.

To reach the Vietnam-Laos national border marker, the patrol team from Thong Thu Border Post and local militia members had to traverse difficult and complex terrain... Photo: Le Thach

The patrol team members conducted maintenance on the border marker and the area surrounding the Vietnam-Laos national border marker No. 362. Photo: Le Thach

Lieutenant Colonel Cao Van Cam, Political Officer of Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, and the patrol team leader, inspected the physical condition of border marker number 362 of the Vietnam-Laos border. Photo: Le Thach

The patrol team from Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, along with the local militia of Thong Thu Commune, Que Phong district, performed the ceremony at border marker 359 of the Vietnam-Laos border. Photo: Le Thach