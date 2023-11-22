Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border

Le Thach

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - On November 21 and 22, at Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, in collaboration with the Thong Thu Commune's local militia in Que Phong district organized a closed-border patrol along the Vietnam-Laos border.

This is an important activity aimed at timely detecting violations of border regulations, resolving incidents occurring along the border, and safeguarding the security and safety of the border area. Simultaneously, it maintains the stability of political security, social order and safety in the Vietnam-Laos border area for which this unit is responsible.

Lieutenant Colonel Cao Van Cam, Political Officer of Thong Thu Border Post and the patrol team leader, stated: The patrol force overcame difficulties caused by foggy, damp weather and treacherous terrain to thoroughly inspect border markers and ensure the safety of the Vietnam-Laos national border marker system, spanning from marker 359 to 363, covering a distance of 6.813 kilometers.

The patrol team checked the condition of the border markers, cleared brush and debris obstructing the view, and cleaned the surroundings of the markers. As a result, there were no signs of border marker displacement, the border markers were maintained intact and safe, there were no indications of legal violations or breaches of border regulations, no unauthorized border crossing or intrusion activities, and absolute safety was ensured regarding personnel and equipped weapons.

bna_4.jpg
To reach the Vietnam-Laos national border marker, the patrol team from Thong Thu Border Post and local militia members had to traverse difficult and complex terrain... Photo: Le Thach
bna_1.jpg
The patrol team members conducted maintenance on the border marker and the area surrounding the Vietnam-Laos national border marker No. 362. Photo: Le Thach
bna_5.jpg
Lieutenant Colonel Cao Van Cam, Political Officer of Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, and the patrol team leader, inspected the physical condition of border marker number 362 of the Vietnam-Laos border. Photo: Le Thach
bna_2.jpg
The patrol team from Thong Thu Border Post, Nghe An Border Guard, along with the local militia of Thong Thu Commune, Que Phong district, performed the ceremony at border marker 359 of the Vietnam-Laos border. Photo: Le Thach
bna_6.jpg
A quick meal for the officers of Thong Thu Border Post and local militia members during the border patrol. Photo: Le Thach
Tin liên quan
border guard patrol vietnam laos border Thong Thu Border Post Nghe An Border Guard

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An province attends the 'Meet Japan 2023' program

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - The 'Meet Japan' program coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, aiming to connect localities across the country with Japanese partners, providing opportunities to promote their potential and strengths.

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Kho Mu people's bamboo weaving helps escaping poverty

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - In the remote village of Dinh Son 1, Huu Kiem commune (Ky Son), the Kho Mu people are renowned for their bamboo weaving craftsmanship. What once considered a means of producing household items for their own use has now evolved into a trade that uplifts the community from poverty.

H'mong people's market in the border area of Nghe An

H'mong people's market in the border area of Nghe An

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - Located in the border area of Tri Le commune (Que Phong), the H’mong people's market is the first market organized on the occasion of Independence Day, where people come to trade and exchange the colorful cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups in the West of Nghe An.