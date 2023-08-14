Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Peanut candy made in the Do Luong’s 300-year-old craft village

Thanh Phuc - Hoai Thu

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - The craft of making peanut candy in Do Luong has a history of 300 years. Nowadays, the villagers have introduced machinery into many stages of candy production, creating a large quantity of products with attractive designs, available on the shelves of various major supermarkets.

bna_2.JPG
Mr. Nguyen Van Cong, the head of the cooperative for making sesame rice crackers and peanut candy in Vinh Duc village (Do Luong town) said: "Our cooperative consists of 7 households producing sesame rice crackers and peanut candy. This is a traditional craft passed down by our ancestors, with a history of over 300 years. We are now the fifth generation in this profession. In the past, manual production resulted in limited output, only enough to sell in local markets within the district. After being recognized as a craft village, especially after our sesame rice crackers and peanut candy products received a 3-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) rating, the consumer market opened up widely”.
bna_6.JPG
Currently, many stages of candy production are automated with machines: peanut roasting, sugar cooking to create candy, candy cutting, packaging... And the variety of peanut candy products has also expanded, including sugarcane syrup peanut candy bars, sugared peanut candy, chewy peanut candy, crispy peanut candy, and various other flavors to cater to the preferences of consumers.
bna_1.JPG
Although machinery and technology have been integrated into the production process, the artisans in Vinh Duc village have preserved the traditional and delectable flavor through their distinct ancestral techniques. The careful selection of ingredients plays a vital role. In the photo: Peanuts being processed.
bna_3.JPG
Even with the assistance of machines, the process of boiling sugar and syrup requires careful monitoring and testing of adhesion consistency based on the craftsmen's experience to ensure the candy batches are not too soft or watery, nor too "overheated" resulting in hardness and bitterness, losing their flavor.
bna_5.JPG
Once taken out of the stove, the candy maker quickly adds the peanuts and stirs evenly with force.
bna_4.JPG
During the candy arrangement process, from 2 to 3 people are needed to work quickly while the candy is still hot, ensuring proper adhesion and uniform thickness.
bna_7.JPG
The candy is then cut into small, bite-sized bars and packaged.
bna_9.jpg
A successful batch of candy displays a shiny golden color, a chewy and flexible texture, crunchy peanut grains, a fragrant aroma, and a rich taste.
bna_11.JPG
In addition to traditional distribution channels, many production facilities have connected with modern retail systems, becoming distributors for major supermarkets, generating annual revenues of VND 2.7 - 3 billion and providing employment opportunities for dozens of workers in the region.

Tin liên quan

Peanut candy craft in Do Luong nghe an sesame rice crackers

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

Nghe An: Typical achievements in the first half of 2023

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - During the first 6 months of the year, along with the rest of the country, Nghe An province encountered numerous difficulties and challenges. Prolonged hot weather led to water and power shortages at the local level, impacting production and livelihoods.

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well

Yen Thanh’s rice field crabs are selling well

Nghe An News

(Baonghean.vn) - During hot summer days, the demand for rice field crabs to prepare nutritious and refreshing dishes in Ha Noi has significantly increased. As a result, even with high price hikes, Yen Thanh's rice field crabs are still sold out.