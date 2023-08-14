Peanut candy made in the Do Luong’s 300-year-old craft village

(Baonghean.vn) - The craft of making peanut candy in Do Luong has a history of 300 years. Nowadays, the villagers have introduced machinery into many stages of candy production, creating a large quantity of products with attractive designs, available on the shelves of various major supermarkets.
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 1, the People's Committee of Nghe An province held a ceremony to grant the investment registration certificate for the project of Innovation Precision Vietnam Co., Ltd., which is a part of Shandong Innovation Metal Technology Group (China).
(Baonghean.vn) - On August 1, the Party Committee of the Nghe An’s Provincial Agencies’ Bloc organized a training course on protecting the Party's ideological foundation; fighting and refuting wrong and hostile viewpoints in the new situation.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Tran Quang Phuong also highlighted the need for the province to adhere to a "top-down, bottom-up" approach, being proactive and prepared to implement plans "early and remotely" during the process.
(Baonghean.vn) - The district of Dien Chau will develop 4 urban areas, namely Phu Dien, Yen Ly, Dong Thai and Minh Chau, as the foundation to achieve the dual goal of upgrading Dien Chau district to a Type IV urban area by 2025 and transforming it into Dien Chau town, a Type III urban area, by2030.
(Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has approved the investment plan for the project by Innovation Precision Vietnam Co., Ltd. in the VSIP Nghe An Industrial, Urban, and Service Park during the regular meeting held on the morning of July 27.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of July 24, the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the activities for the 2023 Vi, Giam Nghe Tinh Folk Song Festival.
(Baonghean.vn) - On July 26, in remembrance of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the delegation of the Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Fatherland Front of Nghe An province commemorated President Ho Chi Minh...
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of July 12, as part of the working program in Lao PDR, the high-level leadership delegation of Nghe An Province paid a courtesy visit to the leaders of Bolikhamsai Province.
(Baonghean.vn) - On July 11, the Steering Committee for Mobilization and Support for Construction and Repair of Houses for the Poor and People in Difficult Circumstances met to evaluate the results of the 6-month implementation of the program and discuss the tasks for the upcoming period.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the first 10 days of July, the coastal town of Cua Lo (Nghe An province) welcomed over 300,000 tourists for sightseeing, vacationing, and beach activities, with over 100,000 staying overnight.
(Baonghean.vn) - The global economic downturn has significantly affected the production and business activities of Korean enterprises in Nghe An province. However, these companies are still making efforts to adapt and seek orders, providing stable employment for workers.
(Baonghean.vn) - The construction of the provincial martyrs’ memorial shrine demonstrates the gratitude and moral principles of remembering one's roots, and pays tribute to the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed for the cause of national liberation, and fulfilling noble international obligations.
(Baonghean.vn) - The People's Council of Nghe An province has recently passed a resolution determining policies to support international and domestic container shipping lines and export and import enterprises engaged in the transportation of containers to and from Cua Lo Port.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of June 30, the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia Federation, representatives from the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and St. Petersburg organized a solemn ceremony to inaugurate the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg.
(Baonghean.vn) - The eel farming and processing village in Phan Thanh hamlet, Long Thanh commune, Yen Thanh district is considered the largest eel 'farm' in the Central region of Vietnam. Products made from processed eels are not only sold throughout the country but also exported.
(Baonghean.vn) - During the first 6 months of the year, along with the rest of the country, Nghe An province encountered numerous difficulties and challenges. Prolonged hot weather led to water and power shortages at the local level, impacting production and livelihoods.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the afternoon of June 27, the leaders of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee organized a meeting of the Internal Affairs Bloc to assess the situation and results of work in June and discuss the key tasks for July 2023.
(Baonghean.vn) - During difficult time across the country, foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction is considered a highlight of Nghe An province, with 8 projects and a registered capital of USD 613.8 million.
(Baonghean.vn) - Women from Nghe An province have made a significant impact at the competition by participating in two sports: women's volleyball and badminton and of winning the badminton’s "Style Award".
(Baonghean.vn) - During hot summer days, the demand for rice field crabs to prepare nutritious and refreshing dishes in Ha Noi has significantly increased. As a result, even with high price hikes, Yen Thanh's rice field crabs are still sold out.
(Baonghean.vn) - According to the authorities, the number of motor vehicles on the road in the entire province increased rapidly in the early months of 2023, particularly with the registration of new cars, which increased by 4.03%.
(Baonghean.vn) - Vinh Airport is planned to have a design capacity to accommodate 8 million passengers per year by 2030 and 14 million passengers per year by 2050. It will be the 7th largest out of 14 international airports in Vietnam.
(Baonghean.vn) - On June 12, the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a training program on communication skills for forest protection officers and members from 7 provinces.
(Baonghean.vn) - In the summer, the Western part of Nghe An is likened to a "fiery pan" due to the high temperature accompanied by scorching Southwest winds. However, in return, this place is blessed with many cool waterfalls and streams, offering a refreshing retreat for people to cool down.
(Baonghean.vn) - Each propaganda poster serves as a profound message to convey to cadres, party members, and the people the significance of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation, as well as the prominent position, role, and great impact of the patriotic emulation movement.
(Baonghean.vn) - Compared to the first four months of 2023, Nghe An has moved up one rank to the 9th position among all localities in attracting the most FDI nationwide. It continues to lead among the 14 provinces and cities in the North Central Coast and Central Coast region...
(Baonghean.vn) - The Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee has recently issued the Action Program to implement Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on the socio-economic development and ensuring the defense and security in the North Central and Central Coast regions by 2030.