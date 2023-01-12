Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council Nguyen Nam Dinh presents Tet gifts to the poor in Thanh Chuong

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 12 afternoon, Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council led the delegation to visit and present gifts in Thanh Chuong district.

On this occasion, the delegation visited and presented 250 Tet gifts (VND 500 thousand each) to poor households and households with extremely difficult circumstances in Thanh Thuy, Thanh Duc, Thanh Nho, Thanh Son and Dai Dong communes of Thanh Chuong district; with the desire to contribute to sharing their difficulties, helping poor households and families with special difficulties in those communes of the district to warmly celebrate the traditional Tet.

In his remarks in those communes, Mr. Nguyen Nam Dinh affirmed: "Over the past years, the Party and State have often paid attention to and performed well the work of taking care of the lives of policy beneficiaries, meritorious people, the poor, the people with the most difficult circumstances, especially on the occasion of New Year and Spring. Thereby, this expresses the moral tradition of Vienamese people to help those in more difficult situation and to leave no one behind.

The Tet gifts given show the affection and social responsibility of the business community to poor households and people in difficult circumstances with the motto of production and business associated with social security work.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council Nguyen Nam Dinh wished the communes’ Party Committee and people to prepare for a joyous, warm and happy Lunar New Year, striving to successfully complete the tasks in 2023.