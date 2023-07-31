Plan to develop 4 urban areas for Dien Chau District (Nghe An province) to become a town by 2030

(Baonghean.vn) - The district of Dien Chau will develop 4 urban areas, namely Phu Dien, Yen Ly, Dong Thai and Minh Chau, as the foundation to achieve the dual goal of upgrading Dien Chau district to a Type IV urban area by 2025 and transforming it into Dien Chau town, a Type III urban area, by2030.

The orange color illustrates the place for developing 4 urban areas in Dien Chau district. Photo: Thanh Duy

This is the content of the Master Plan for the development of Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2050, which has been approved by the Standing Committee of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee.

According to the Master Plan, in the period up to 2025, Phu Dien urban area will be developed to become a Type IV urban area based on the adjusted urban planning boundaries for Phu Dien.

Yen Ly urban area will be constructed and upgraded on the basis of Dien Yen commune.

Dong Thai urban area will be newly built based on Dien Dong and Dien Thai communes, serving as an industrial support service urban area for the Dong-Thai industrial cluster.

Minh Chau urban area will be newly constructed based on Minh Chau commune and will serve as an industrial service urban area closely linked to the expansion of the Nghe An Southeast Economic Zone.

By 2025, the total population of the entire district is projected to reach 340,000, with approximately 127,500 people living in urban areas, resulting in an urbanization rate of about 37%.

By the year 2025, the rural areas of Dien Chau district will consist of the following communes: Dien Lam, Dien Doai, Dien Truong, Dien Hoang, Dien Hung, Dien My, Dien Phong, Dien Hai, Dien Kim, Dien Van, Dien Hong, Dien Thap, Dien Lien, Dien Xuan, Dien Hanh, Dien Nguyen, Dien Quang, Dien Cat, Dien Loi, Dien Tho, Dien Loc, Dien Thinh, Dien Phu, Dien An, and Dien Trung, covering a total area of 231.03 km2, with a population of approximately 212,500 people.

During the period from 2026 to 2030, Dien Chau town will be established, based on the resolution of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly regarding the arrangement of administrative units at the commune level in Nghe An province. Additionally, internal urban units (ward-level units) will also be established during this period, including all the administrative boundaries of Dien Chau town and 23 communes, covering a total area of 145.39 km2.

By the year 2030, its total population is projected to be around 360,000 people, while the urban area's population, including conversion figures, is estimated to reach approximately 236,000. This would result in an urbanization rate of about 65%.

The suburban areas, or the remaining rural areas, consist of 13 communes: Dien Lam, Dien Doai, Dien Truong, Dien Thap, Dien Lien, Dien Xuan, Dien Hanh, Dien Quang, Dien Nguyen, Dien Loi, Dien Phu, Dien An , and Dien Trung, covering a total area of 168.51 km2, with a population of approximately 123,900 people.

During the period from 2031 to 2050, the projected population of Dien Chau town is approximately 450,000 people, with the urban population, including conversion figures, estimated to reach around 315,000. This would result in an urbanization rate of about 70%. During this period, the locality will focus on building and developing residential areas according to the approved general plan for rural development, as well as establishing model residential areas to serve the new style rural development.By the year 2050, the rural population is expected to be around 135,000 people.