icon-search

PM pays visit to hi-tech agricultural projects in Nghe An

Thanh Duy

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News
0:00 / 0:00
0:00
  • Nam miền Bắc
  • Nữ miền Bắc
  • Nữ miền Nam
  • Nam miền Nam
(Baonghean.vn) -  On July 23, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Party, Goverment and Provincial officials visited several projects of TH Group in Nghia Dan district.
PM pays visit to hi-tech agricultural projects in Nghe An ảnh 1

PM Pham Minh Chinh talks with labourers working for TH Group's hi-tech agricultural projects in Nghia Dan District. Photo: Thanh Duy

TH Group has invested in more than 20 projects in Nghe An, mostly in the agricultural sector. These projects have been changing the western region of Nghe An for the better, with typical methods of applying high technology, forming a chain of projects from production, processing to consumption market following the model of circular economy; promoting the green agricultural economy in Nghia Dan district in particular and Nghe An province in general. In addition, the projects have created many jobs and improved the lives of local workers, contributed to the provincial budget revenue, the transformation of the local socio-economic structure, and at the same time, served as a premise for attracting many other projects to invest in the province.

Visiting the high-tech applied field of TH Group, after being informed about the production process, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized: For agriculture to gain high efficiency, it is necessary to have enterprises, science and technology, seeds and breeds, and vast fields. Furthermore, attention should be paid to the combination between farmers and businesses, businesses and scientists, businesses - farmers and markets, cultivation and livestock, small scale into large scale production.

Expressing his delight at the fact that the lives of local households have prospered, Prime Minister concluded that this is the result of the 35-year Doi Moi, taking 3 main pillars: Eliminate bureaucratic subsidies, multi-sector economy, integration; with the foundation of building a socialist democracy to maximize collective wisdom, great national unity, combining national strength with the strength of the times, building a socialist rule of law state and socialist-oriented market economy.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the market economy must comply with the law of supply - demand and competition, along with social security, without sacrificing social security and the environment for economic growth.

Throughout that process, people must be the center, the subject, the goal, the resource and the driving force of development.

PM pays visit to hi-tech agricultural projects in Nghe An ảnh 2

PM and his delegation visit TH Group's hi-tech dairy farm in Nghia Dan District. Photo: Thanh Duy

Then, the Prime Minister visited a cluster of concentrated dairy farms and worked with TH Group. The Prime Minister praised the achievements and contributions of TH Group in recent years.

Recognizing the growth, maturity, role and mission for the the country of businesses, including TH Group, the Prime Minister affirmed the role and position of the private sector in Vietnam’s economy.

The Prime Minister requested ministries, localities and businesses to strictly implement the Party's policy on the private economy; continue to specify and institutionalize the Party's policy and the State's laws so that the private economy continues to become an important driving force of the national economy.

Along with that, they need to maximize the intelligence and capacity of Vietnamese people in private enterprises and other individual economic sectors; building a healthy, transparent, civilized, professional and equal culture in the private economy; promote public - private cooperation, mobilizing all resources for the development of the country; attracting private resources for science and technology innovation, digital transformation, applying the achievements of industrial revolution 4.0 to management, production, business, distribution, market expansion... Enterprises also need continue to pay attention to the development of green economy, circular economy, knowledge economy; participate in combating climate change, developing green energy, contributing to environmental protection.

In addition to the general development orientation, the Prime Minister suggested that businesses strictly follow the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, and do business in accordance with the law. Enterprises must boldly dare to think, dare to do, for the common benefits, and at the same time contribute to the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

The Prime Minister hoped that TH Group would continue to promote its achievements, contribute to build Nghe An and many other difficult localities. The Group needs to continue to make efforts so that the spiritual and material life of officials and employees goes up with the growth and development of the corporation.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 1 billion VND to support the construction of houses of gratitude for 20 families of war invalids and martyrs and 1.5 billion VND to support the construction of cultural houses for 30 mountainous communes of Phu Quy.

Tin liên quan

Prime Minister TH Group circular economy green economy

Có thể bạn quan tâm

Tin mới

dệt may

Nghệ An: Giá trị gia tăng ngành dệt may thấp vì thiếu công nghiệp hỗ trợ

Kinh tế
(Baonghean.vn) - Dệt may là một trong lĩnh vực có kim ngạch xuất khẩu lớn của Nghệ An. Toàn tỉnh có hơn 60 nhà máy đang hoạt động, sản phẩm dệt may của tỉnh có mặt ở khoảng 20 quốc gia, vùng lãnh thổ trên thế giới. Tuy nhiên, giá trị tuyệt đối của ngành dệt may Nghệ An lại thấp vì nhiều nguyên nhân khác nhau.
Cơ hội trúng Mercedes gần 1,5 tỷ đồng chỉ có tại Khu đô thị Hoàng Sơn

Cơ hội trúng Mercedes gần 1,5 tỷ đồng chỉ có tại Khu đô thị Hoàng Sơn

Bạn cần biết
(Baonghean.vn) - Hiện tại, Khu đô thị Hoàng Sơn là một trong hai dự án hiếm hoi tại Nghệ An “chơi lớn” khi dành tặng khách hàng xe Mercedes trị giá gần 1,5 tỷ đồng. Chủ nhân của “siêu quà” sẽ được tìm ra trong đại tiệc tri ân “Nhà sang - Xe xịn - Đẳng cấp tinh hoa” diễn ra vào ngày 27/11 sắp tới.
Mời viết bài cho Báo Nghệ An các ấn phẩm chào năm mới, đón Xuân Quý Mão 2023

Báo Nghệ An mời viết bài cho các ấn phẩm chào năm mới, đón Xuân Quý Mão 2023

Thời sự
(Baonghean.vn) - Ban Biên tập Báo Nghệ An trân trọng kính mời các nhà báo, nhà nghiên cứu, bạn đọc, các cộng tác viên trong và ngoài tỉnh tham gia viết bài cho các ấn phẩm đặc biệt số Tết Dương lịch và số Tết Âm lịch chào năm mới, đón Xuân Quý Mão 2023 - mừng Đảng, mừng Xuân, mừng quê hương Đất nước đổi mới.
Họa sĩ Vũ Tuấn Việt

Họa sĩ Vũ Tuấn Việt: Hội họa giúp tôi biểu đạt với mọi người

Xã hội
(Baonghean.vn) - Vũ Tuấn Việt là một họa sĩ trẻ thuộc thế hệ 9X năng động và tài năng. Mới thấy anh xuất hiện tại Festival Mỹ thuật Trẻ, lại bất ngờ khi Việt cập nhật đang ở thành phố nắng ấm phương Nam cho triển lãm cá nhân Luân Chuyển. Vừa xong cuộc triển lãm gây ấn tượng ở TP. Hồ Chí Minh, lại thấy Việt ngược ra Hà Nội tất bật cho cuộc triển lãm chung với cha mình - họa sĩ Vũ Xuân Dương. Với anh chàng họa sĩ trẻ này, vẽ như một nguồn sống và từ vẽ, Việt như hạnh ngộ với cuộc đời này.
Một pha tấn công của SLNA trong hiệp 1. Ảnh tư liệu Chung Lê

Chuyện chuyên môn của Sông Lam Nghệ An sau trận thua Hải Phòng

Thể thao
(Baonghean.vn) - Ở vòng đấu áp chót - vòng đấu thứ 25 V-League 2022 gặp Hải Phòng, sau màn “quay xe” hi hữu của cổ động viên phía Nam và sự phai nhạt của cổ động viên sân Vinh, Sông Lam Nghệ An đang lấy lại tinh thần sau 2 trận đấu gặp Bình Dương và Bình Định dù kết quả không phải là tốt nhất như mong muốn. Tinh thần, động lực thi đấu là điều có thể đáng biểu dương nhưng chuyên môn của thầy và trò lại là điều đáng báo động, từ khâu kết thúc tình huống, cơ hội, đến khả năng tổ chức phòng ngự cũng như vô vàn chi tiết lớn, nhỏ khác.
Nghệ An: Thông tin nổi bật ngày 14/11

Nghệ An: Thông tin nổi bật ngày 14/11

Thời sự
(Baonghean.vn) - Thông qua dự thảo báo cáo quy hoạch tỉnh Nghệ An thời kỳ 2021 - 2030, tầm nhìn đến năm 2050; Cầu ngăn mặn hỏng, hàng chục héc ta đất sản xuất bị nhiễm mặn; Xe tải trọng lớn "né" trạm thu phí khiến Tỉnh lộ 542 xuống cấp nặng… là những thông tin nổi bật ngày 14/11.
Đồng chí Nguyễn Văn Thông dự ngày hội đại đoàn kết tại huyện Quỳnh Lưu

Đồng chí Nguyễn Văn Thông dự ngày hội đại đoàn kết tại huyện Quỳnh Lưu

Thời sự
(Baonghean.vn) - Chiều 14/11, cán bộ và nhân dân thôn 5, xã Quỳnh Lương, huyện Quỳnh Lưu tổ chức vui ngày hội Đại đoàn kết toàn dân tộc năm 2022 nhân kỷ niệm 92 năm ngày thành lập Mặt trận Dân tộc thống nhất Việt Nam (18/11/1930 - 18/11/2022). Tới dự và chung vui với cán bộ và nhân dân thôn 5 có đồng chí Nguyễn Văn Thông - Phó Bí thư Thường trực Tỉnh uỷ; lãnh đạo Văn phòng Tỉnh ủy, Ủy ban Mặt trận Tổ quốc tỉnh và huyện Quỳnh Lưu.
Thuê xe tự lái cần phải chú ý kĩ những điều này

Những lưu ý cần thiết khi thuê xe tự lái

Xe
Dịch vụ thuê xe tự lái đang trở thành một xu hướng mới. Để thuận lợi trong việc thanh toán và tránh tối đa phát sinh chi phí không mong muốn, hãy tuân thủ những nguyên tắc sau.
Với đa dạng trong cách giảng dạy, cô Vân đã tạo được sự hứng khởi trong học tập của học sinh. Ảnh: Chu Diện

Say mê sáng tạo vì học sinh thân yêu

Giáo dục
(Baonghean.vn) - Gần 20 năm đứng trên bục giảng, tinh thần trách nhiệm, tâm huyết, sự say mê sáng tạo với nghề và cả tình yêu thương dành cho học sinh trong cô Luyện Thị Vân – giáo viên Trường Tiểu học Quỳnh Tam, huyện Quỳnh Lưu vẫn luôn đong đầy. Cũng nhờ đó, suốt nhiều năm liền cô luôn đạt thành tích đáng tự hào trong công tác giảng dạy, có nhiều đóng góp cho sự phát triển giáo dục ở địa phương và là nhà giáo mẫu mực, tiêu biểu được đồng nghiệp, các em học sinh quý trọng.