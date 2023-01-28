PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects the North-South expressway project’s sections in Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - On January 28, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government's delegation examined and urged speeding up the implementation of the North-South expressway project which run through Nghe An province.



The delegation included ministers of Natural Resources and Environment; Planning and Investment; Transport; Construction and leaders of Nghe An province.

The sections of North-South expressway project running through Nghe An province have a length of about 87.84km, including the Nghi Son - Dien Chau sub-project and the Dien Chau - Bai Vot sub-project, running through Hoang Mai town and 5 districts: Quynh Luu, Yen Thanh, Dien Chau, Nghi Loc and Hung Nguyen.

Nghi Son - Dien Chau sub-project has a length of 50km with a total investment of more than VND 7,293 billion. The project is divided into 4 construction and installation packages, expected to be completed by July 2023. So far,the output value is more than VND 2,786 billion, accounting for 63.4%.

The sub-project of Dien Chau - Bai Vot section has a length of 49.3km with a total investment of VND 13,338 billion. Started on May 22, 2021, the project is expected to be completed in May 2024. So far, the output value by contractors is more than VND 2,046 billion, equivalent to 24.02% of the contract value.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directly inspected the construction site of Than Vu tunnel under the Dien Chau - Bai Vot sub-project of the expressway.

The PM highly appreciated the spirit and responsibility of the investor, consultants, supervisors and construction units. Mentioning the fact that the weather is currently favorable, he asked the contractor to speed up the implementation of the project.

After the construction of the tunnel, with beautiful terrain and natural landscape at the site, the Prime Minister proposed the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the research consultancy unit to build a stop at 2 ends of the tunnel for people to stop to see the scenery, take pictures, and promote the image of the country, as well as helping locals exploit services.

The Prime Minister also asked relevant units to closely follow, ensure the project progress, ensure the quality of works, aesthetics, technical factor and environment. Besides, he required them not to allow negative phenomena, waste and ensure the safety of workers during construction.

The delegation also visited the relocated residents in Nghi Phuong commune, Nghi Loc district. Talking with the local people there, PM Pham Minh Chinh hoped that they would have a happy and healthy new year, continue to support socio-economic development projects, contribute to the development of their homeland as well as the whole country.