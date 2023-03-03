Policy to adjust VND 3,896 billion Cua Lo deep-water port project approved

(Baonghean.vn) - The Cua Lo deep-water port construction and business services project is expected to start in 2023.



When completed, it will contribute to removing strategic infrastructure "bottlenecks" for Nghe An, as well as meeting the needs of import and export of goods and socio-economic development of the province.

On February 27, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held its regular session in February 2023.

At the meeting, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee considered the proposal to approve the adjustment of the investment project for the construction and business of Cua Lo deep-water port in Nghi Thiet commune, Nghi Loc district.

The International Transport Investment and Development Joint Stock Company was approved by the Provincial People's Committee to invest in the construction of Cua Lo port expansion project (in the Southeast Economic Zone) in Nghi Thiet commune, Nghi Loc district on April 8, 2010.

The project is funded by Bac A Bank and the International Transport Investment and Development Company has hired Japan Port Consultants (JPC) to lead the survey and research to prepare planning and design documents, with the cooperation of other consulting organizations (Nertherlands’ Royal Haskoning in Vietnam, Dohwa Engineering Korea, ESG Vietnam).

The investor held a groundbreaking ceremony on December 7, 2010. The construction scale included 1 wharf that can handle vessels up to 30,000 DWT and a length of up to 252m; 1 wharf that can handle vessels up to 50,000 DWT and a length of up to 285m…

The project has a capacity of 4 to 5 million tons of cargo per year. Its land use area is 20ha and its total investment capital is VND 3,300 billion. However, due to many objective difficulties, the project has been stalled for many years.

Since early 2021, the investor restarted the project and a detailed plan for the construction of administrative and warehouse areas with a ratio of 1:500 has been implemented.

At the working session, the Standing Committee of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee considered the proposal to approve the adjustment of the investment project to build and operate Cua Lo deep-water port in Nghi Thiet commune, Nghi Loc district, which is submitted by the Provincial People's Committee's Staff Board.

Accordingly, compared to the 2010 period, the project has been updated to add sea surface use area in accordance with the Law of the Sea of Vietnam and Decree No. 11/2021/ND-CP dated February 10, 2021 of the Government.

The project includes a port area including 1 wharf that can handle vessels up to 30,000 DWT and 1 wharf that can handle vessels up to 50,000 DWT. Other items of maritime infrastructure include: 1,470m breakwater, vessel channels and maritime safety signaling equipment.

The 20ha logistics area will be built synchronously with technical infrastructure works and factories in accordance with the detailed construction plan approved by the Provincial People's Committee. The total registered investment capital is VND 3,896 billion, an increase of VND 596 billion.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung said that the submission to the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee is a stage to agree on the adjustment of investment policies; and then they will carry out investment procedures to ensure the start of the project.

Therefore, after being approved by the Standing Committee of the Province, the Provincial People's Committee will direct the Southeast Economic Zone’s Management Board to coordinate with the investor to carry out procedures to achieve the desired schedule, i.e ground breaking by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

In addition to this project, Nghe An will arrange the budget to invest in building a bridge connecting National Highway 7C with Cua Lo deep water port. Currently, the procedures are underway and the Provincial People's Committee's Staff Board will submit to the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee the policy of the bridge’s investment project. The goal is to ensure the start of construction in sync with the investment project of construction and business services of Cua Lo deep water port.

Concluding this content, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary Thai Thanh Quy agreed to the policy of adjusting the investment project of construction and business services of Cua Lo deep water port in Nghi Thiet commune, Nghi Loc district.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee assigned the Provincial People’s Committee to lead the implementation of the next steps of the project to ensure strictness and compliance with the law. In particular, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee noted that the Provincial People's Committee shall determine and review the progress of the project closely and ensure feasibility in the process of issuing new investment certificates. What is more, the investor should ensure the capital to implement the project.

The head of the Provincial Party Committee also requested that the Provincial People's Committee promote the project to be implemented soon, trying to start construction at the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.

Also at the session, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee approved the investment policy of drainage channels around WHA 2 Industrial Park; listened to the report to be submitted to the Politburo on summarizing the 10 year implementation of Resolution No. 26 NQ-TW dated July 30, 2013 on the direction and tasks of developing Nghe An province by 2020.