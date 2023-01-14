President, overseas Vietnamese offer Lunar New Year incense

Tin mới

Southeast (Dong Nam) Economic Zone exceeds investment attraction targets (Baonghean.vn) - On January 6 afternoon, in Vinh city, the Management Board of the Southeast Economic Zone of Nghe An held a conference to review 2022 performance and launch 2023 tasks.

Nghe An ranks 10th nationwide in terms of GRDP scale (Baonghean.vn) - According to Nghe An Statistics Office, in 2022, despite many difficulties and challenges due to natural disasters and Covid -19 pandemic, Nghe An's economy still maintained a fairly high growth rate of 9.08%, ranking 2nd in the North Central region and 22nd nationwide.



Nghe An Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control holds its 2nd meeting (Baonghean.vn) - In the afternoon of January 3, Nghe An Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control held its 2nd session.



Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Hoang Nghia Hieu pays pre-Tet visit to Ky Son District (Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee led the delegation to visit officers and soldiers at My Ly Border Guard Station, in Ky Son District on January 4.



Nghe An: More than VND 131.8 billion donated to ‘Tet for the poor - Quy Mao Spring 2023’ (Baonghean.vn) - As of 10pm of January 3, 2023, more than VND 131.8 billion from agencies, units, businesses, organizations, individuals, philanthropists, etc have been donated and registered to donate to "Tet for the poor - Quy Mao Spring 2023: Warm Tet - compatriot bonds" in Nghe An.



Nghe An welcomes over 80 thousand tourists in 3 days of Tet holiday (Baonghean.vn) - This year's New Year holiday lasted 3 days, the weather was quite favorable for activities, entertainment and travel. Therefore, some destinations in Nghe An attracted a large number of tourists to experience entertainment and culinary services.

Sunflowers in Nghe An attract visitors (Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of New Year, the sunflower field of TH Milk Joint Stock Company in Nghe An began to bloom. Many tourists visited this place to capture the best pictures and moments.



Promoting the potential, advantages and investment policies of Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, the foreign affairs of Nghe An continued to be implemented in a unified, flexible and comprehensive way in Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy; making an important contribution to promoting the socio-economic development of the province.



10-year implementation of Resolution No. 26 by the Politburo: Direction toward Nghe An’s sustainable development (Baonghean.vn) - Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated July 30, 2013 by the Politburo affirmed the Party's position on the role, position and importance of Nghe An in the North Central region.



Nghe An: Additional 10 communes recognized new-style and advanced new-style rural areas (Baonghean.vn) - The New-style Rural Appraisal Council of Nghe An province voted to recognize additional 3 communes meeting new-style rural standards and 7 communes meeting advanced new-style rural standards.

The Standing Board of the Provincial Party Committee hold December 2022's regular session (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of December 27, the Standing Board of the Provincial Party Committee held a regular session in December 2022.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee receives Singaporean Ambassador (Baonghean.vn) - In 2023, Vietnam and Singapore will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of Strategic Partnership.

Nghe An participates in the Global E-sports League in Gwangju (South Korea) (Baonghean.vn) - At the invitation of the municipal goverment of Gwangju (South Korea), from November 28 to December 2, Nghe An’s delegates and athletes attended the Global E-sports League 2022 among Gwangju’s sister cities and localities.

Nghe An delegation works with EuroCham (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of November 29, on the sidelines of Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of Nghe An's PPC worked with the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the PPC Bui Dinh Long attends Green Economy Forum and Exhibition 2022 (Baonghean.vn) - From November 28 to 30, Mr. Bui Dinh Long, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee attended the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City. The event is organized by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham).

Foreign direct investment into Nghe An reaches the highest level ever (Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, Nghe An has for the first time joined the group of 10 localities attracting the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, with a total newly funded and adjusted capital of US$ 935.22 million as of November 10, 2022.

Connecting and promoting agricultural investment between Nghe An and Japan (Baonghean.vn) - At the seminar, in addition to 12 booths of Nghe An enterprises with provincial OCOP products, there were also the participation of Japanese enterprises, introducing typical agricultural products of Japan.

Visiting the place where there are nearly 50 amazing water wheels in Western Nghe An (Baonghean.vn) - Recently, Yen Hoa commune in Tuong Duong district (Nghe An) has been known as an attractive destination owing to the beauty of nature and daily life of Thai ethnic people. In particular, with a system of 50 water wheels and beautiful Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest, Yen Hoa has truly impressed visitors.

Hong Yen Village ‘booms’ thanks to banana trade (Baonghean.vn) - At 3 a.m, people of Hong Yen village, in Quynh Hong commune (Quynh Luu district) got up, turned on the lights to start their daily job. Trucks went out of the village road, roamed up the villages in Western Nghe An to purchase bananas. Old motorbikes laden with baskets of bananas spread out into rural markets... Banana trade has helped Hong Yen people to lead a prosperous life, build houses, buy cars, raise children and afford their study...



The unique ancient communal house associated with the Nghe - Tinh Soviet movement (Baonghean.vn) - Not only being a famous historical relic associated with the Nghe - Tinh Soviet movement, Vo Liet communal house (Thanh Chuong district) is also a place with unique architecture in Nghe An.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee approves the Project to develop Nghe An Newspaper in the new period (Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of July 28, the Provincial Standing Committee heard and commented on the Project of comprehensive quality improvement associated with digital transformation of Nghe An Newspaper in the period of 2022 - 2027, taking into account 2030.