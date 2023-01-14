President, overseas Vietnamese offer Lunar New Year incense

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attending the Homeland Spring 2023 programme on January 14 offered incense at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi, on the occasion of the coming traditional Lunar New Year which will arrive later next week.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) and delegates offer incense at Kinh Thien palace (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, President Phuc and representatives of the over 5 million Vietnamese living in foreign countries and territories offered incense in memory of those who built and defended the country over the past millennia, and prayed for further development and prosperity for Vietnam.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attend the Homeland Spring 2023 programme release carps on January 14 (Photo: VNA)
In the morning the same day, they performed the traditional practice of releasing carps at the Citadel. The representatives also visited Ho Chi Minh mausoleum and laid wreaths the monument to martyrs, both in the centre of Hanoi.
(Baonghean.vn) - According to Nghe An Statistics Office, in 2022, despite many difficulties and challenges due to natural disasters and Covid -19 pandemic, Nghe An's economy still maintained a fairly high growth rate of 9.08%, ranking 2nd in the North Central region and 22nd nationwide.
(Baonghean.vn) - Mr. Hoang Nghia Hieu - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee led the delegation to visit officers and soldiers at My Ly Border Guard Station, in Ky Son District on January 4.
(Baonghean.vn) - As of 10pm of January 3, 2023, more than VND 131.8 billion from agencies, units, businesses, organizations, individuals, philanthropists, etc have been donated and registered to donate to "Tet for the poor - Quy Mao Spring 2023: Warm Tet - compatriot bonds" in Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - This year's New Year holiday lasted 3 days, the weather was quite favorable for activities, entertainment and travel. Therefore, some destinations in Nghe An attracted a large number of tourists to experience entertainment and culinary services.
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, the foreign affairs of Nghe An continued to be implemented in a unified, flexible and comprehensive way in Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy; making an important contribution to promoting the socio-economic development of the province.
(Baonghean.vn) - The New-style Rural Appraisal Council of Nghe An province voted to recognize additional 3 communes meeting new-style rural standards and 7 communes meeting advanced new-style rural standards.
(Baonghean.vn) - At the invitation of the municipal goverment of Gwangju (South Korea), from November 28 to December 2, Nghe An’s delegates and athletes attended the Global E-sports League 2022 among Gwangju’s sister cities and localities.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of November 29, on the sidelines of Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Vice Chairman of Nghe An's PPC worked with the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.
(Baonghean.vn) - From November 28 to 30, Mr. Bui Dinh Long, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee attended the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City. The event is organized by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham).
(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, Nghe An has for the first time joined the group of 10 localities attracting the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, with a total newly funded and adjusted capital of US$ 935.22 million as of November 10, 2022.
(Baonghean.vn) - At the seminar, in addition to 12 booths of Nghe An enterprises with provincial OCOP products, there were also the participation of Japanese enterprises, introducing typical agricultural products of Japan.
(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, Yen Hoa commune in Tuong Duong district (Nghe An) has been known as an attractive destination owing to the beauty of nature and daily life of Thai ethnic people. In particular, with a system of 50 water wheels and beautiful Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest, Yen Hoa has truly impressed visitors.
(Baonghean.vn) - At 3 a.m, people of Hong Yen village, in Quynh Hong commune (Quynh Luu district) got up, turned on the lights to start their daily job. Trucks went out of the village road, roamed up the villages in Western Nghe An to purchase bananas. Old motorbikes laden with baskets of bananas spread out into rural markets... Banana trade has helped Hong Yen people to lead a prosperous life, build houses, buy cars, raise children and afford their study...
(Baonghean.vn) - Not only being a famous historical relic associated with the Nghe - Tinh Soviet movement, Vo Liet communal house (Thanh Chuong district) is also a place with unique architecture in Nghe An.
(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of July 28, the Provincial Standing Committee heard and commented on the Project of comprehensive quality improvement associated with digital transformation of Nghe An Newspaper in the period of 2022 - 2027, taking into account 2030.
(Baonghean.vn) - Recently, craft villages in Nghe An have made positive changes including diversifying products, focusing on e-commerce and so on to flexibly adapt and open up new directions in the face of fierce market competition.