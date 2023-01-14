icon-search

President, overseas Vietnamese offer Lunar New Year incense

VNA

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attending the Homeland Spring 2023 programme on January 14 offered incense at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi, on the occasion of the coming traditional Lunar New Year which will arrive later next week.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) and delegates offer incense at Kinh Thien palace (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, President Phuc and representatives of the over 5 million Vietnamese living in foreign countries and territories offered incense in memory of those who built and defended the country over the past millennia, and prayed for further development and prosperity for Vietnam.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attend the Homeland Spring 2023 programme release carps on January 14 (Photo: VNA)

In the morning the same day, they performed the traditional practice of releasing carps at the Citadel. The representatives also visited Ho Chi Minh mausoleum and laid wreaths the monument to martyrs, both in the centre of Hanoi.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc Homeland Spring 2023

