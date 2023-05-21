Promoting the cooperative relations between Nghe An and Binh Phuoc

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of May 20, in Vinh city, the delegation of Binh Phuoc province had a working session with the leaders of Nghe An province. The working session was attended by Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet - former Politburo member, former State President.



The leaders of Binh Phuoc province included Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong - member of the Central Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee; Ms. Huynh Thi Hang - Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Ms. Tran Tue Hien - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, etc.

The leaders of Nghe An province attending the meeting included Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - member of the Central Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council; Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; and other members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, representatives of several departments, and sectors.

During the working session, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee, and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong - Secretary of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Party Committee provided information on the socio-economic situation of each province in recent times, as well as the development orientation and vision for the future. Based on that, they emphasized the promotion of cooperative relations between the two localities.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Secretary of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong congratulated Nghe An on its achievements in the recent time, and wished the province success in becoming a prosperous province in the Northern region and the whole country.

The Secretary of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Party Committee expressed the desire for the two provinces to strengthen sharing and exchange in various fields and cooperate in many activities for mutual development. Particularly, Binh Phuoc would benefit from the experience of Nghe An in socialization of healthcare and education.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy congratulated Binh Phuoc on its achievements, especially in attracting investment. The head of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee expressed confidence that in the future, Binh Phuoc would continue to gain new achievements, especially when the high-speed road systems were connected to Binh Phuoc.

After listening to their reports on the local economic and social situation of Nghe An and Binh Phuoc, former President Nguyen Minh Triet remarked that despite facing many difficulties, Nghe An and Binh Phuoc had leveraged their potentials and advantages, with promising prospects.

In particular, the cadre team had become increasingly mature; the policy mechanism was proactive, especially with positive progress in administrative procedure reform; the path forward was clear.

Based on this assessment, former President Nguyen Minh Triet believed that the two provinces of Nghe An and Binh Phuoc would further develop, with Nghe An having many favorable conditions in terms of transportation: aviation, seaports, railways, and roads... Although Binh Phuoc's transportation conditions were less favorable, it had the advantage of being adjacent to Ho Chi Minh City - the economic, financial, commercial and service center of the country.

From this reality, former President Nguyen Minh Triet hoped that the cooperation between Nghe An - Binh Phuoc and between the two provinces and other provinces and cities will further develop.

Share the joy of the achievements that Nghe An and Binh Phuoc provinces have attained as well as the challenges that the localities are facing, Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet hopes that the Party committees, authorities and people of both provinces will continue to uphold their traditions of diligence, revolution, and overcome all difficulties to succeed in the set development goals.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy sincerely thanks former President Nguyen Minh Triet and hopes that Comrade Nguyen Minh Triet will continue to contribute, encourage, and support for Nghe An province to achieve new developments in the future. Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee also desires that the cooperative relationship between Nghe An and Binh Phuoc becomes stronger, more sharing, and develops together, just as Comrade Nguyen Minh Triet believes in the two provinces.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy sincerely thanked former President Nguyen Minh Triet and hoped that Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet will continue to contribute, encourage and support for Nghe An province to achieve new developments in the future.

Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee also desired that the cooperative relationship between Nghe An and Binh Phuoc will become stronger, more sharing, and develops together, just as Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet’s belief in the two provinces.