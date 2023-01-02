Promoting the potential, advantages and investment policies of Nghe An

(Baonghean.vn) - In 2022, the foreign affairs of Nghe An continued to be implemented in a unified, flexible and comprehensive way in Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy; making an important contribution to promoting the socio-economic development of the province.



Enhancing international cooperation

One of the remarkble activities in Nghe An's foreign affairs in 2022 was that the provincial delegation visited and worked with the governments of Gwangju city and Gyeonggi province, organized the conference to promote investment into Nghe An in Gwangju city and attended the Vietnam-South Korea Business Investment Connection Forum in Seoul; at the same time, welcomed and hosted delegations from Gwangju city to explore the potentials of Nghe An.

Accordingly, the two sides held talks and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a cooperative friendship between Nghe An People's Committee and Gwangju city authority, between Nghe An Provincial People's Council and Gwangju City Council; Opening of Nghe An- Gwangju Tourism Exhibition; FIFA online 4.0 e-sports friendly match between Nghe An province and Gwangju city... The above events have marked the beginning of cooperation between Nghe An province and Gwangju city in fields of investment, trade, tourism, culture - sports, education - training, health in the coming time.

Also in 2022, many meaningful foreign affairs activities have been effectively implemented by Nghe An province, leaving a good impression on international friends. Within the framework of the visit to Singapore, at the Vietnam-Singapore Business Forum, Nghe An province and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on investment and trade to expand cooperation and investment opportunities in the coming time between the two sides. Following this relationship, in early December 2022, leaders of Nghe An province received Mr. Jaya Ratnam - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to Vietnam and his delegation. Speaking with leaders of Nghe An province, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore in Vietnam pledged to support and expand the cooperation between the two sides, in particular, committed to accompanying the province in training, improving the quality and skills of staff, especially staff in areas that Nghe An is interested in such as: Green economic development, sustainable development and digital transformation...

In 2022, leaders of Nghe An province have worked with international delegations including: Deputy Representative of JICA (Japan), Members of the Polish National Assembly and Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Vietnam; organizing a seminar between Nghe An province and the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the Haryana state government; attending conferences and organizing meetings on the sidelines of Meet Korea 2022; effectively implement activities in Nghe An to celebrate the Year of Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship 2022,...

The events are opportunities for Nghe An to promote its potentials, advantages and investment policies; allow investors and enterprises from other countries to seek opportunities for investment, trade and tourism cooperation,... in Nghe An.

Promoting economic cooperation

Along with warmly welcoming foreign visitors to work in the province, last year, Nghe An strictly implemented its commitments, in accordance with the law on international agreements; thereby, contributing to strengthening the friendly cooperation between the province and its partners, contributing to the socio-economic development of the province. The province promoted activities to connect with relevant agencies and units to boost cooperation, attract investment and trade to introduce its potentials, strengths and cooperation needs, thus, the above organizations would introduce businesses to come and explore investment opportunities.

At the same time, investment attraction activities continued to be carried out; solutions to improve the business environment and to support to remove difficulties for businesses are promoted. Up to now, Nghe An has attracted 112 FDI projects from 13 countries and territories with a total registered capital of over USD 2.4 billion. There are 11 ODA projects and preferential foreign loans in the province, with a total investment of VND 9,620 billion in the fields of agriculture, health, wastewater drainage, transport infrastructure by major donors such as the World Bank, JICA, ADB, KfW, Belgium,... and continues to be implemented with the Provincial People's Committee as the governing body.

In addition, the advocacy and management of aid by foreign non-governmental organizations in Nghe An is carried out strictly, effectively and in accordance with the law, contributing to ensuring social security for the people.

From the beginning of 2022 till now, there are 18 projects and 7 non-projects being implemented in the province, with a total committed capital of USD 4.09 million.

Foreign affairs with Nghe An people abroad are becoming more and more effective, through various forms to call on overseas Nghe An people to come back home, invest and contribute to building the homeland and the country. Currently, there are 15 projects invested by overseas Vietnamese in the province, with a total investment capital of VND 6,237.08 billion, contributing to creating jobs, increasing budget revenues for the province, contributing to restructuring and general socio-economic development of the whole province.

The province regularly connects, exchanges and communicates with Nghe An compatriot groups in other countries, calling on the overseas communities to join hands to build their homeland and country.

In particular, the province has cooperated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to successfully organize the Opening Ceremony of Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 with the participation of more than 100 young people and overseas students from 25 countries around the world. The program was successful with many meaningful activities, leaving a good impression in the hearts of overseas Vietnamese youth.

Also in order to contribute to promoting economic cooperation for development in the new period, Nghe An always pays attention to linking cultural diplomacy activities with political diplomacy and economic diplomacy; promoting the images of people and culture of Nghe An to domestic and international friends, gradually affirming the position of the province in all aspects.