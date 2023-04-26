Prospects for the 'One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences' tour

(Baonghean.vn) - Ninh Binh - Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh are provinces that converge full types of tourism with many famous historical, cultural relics and scenic natural landscapes. This is the basis for developing the "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences" tourist route.



Abundant potentials

The provinces of Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh are transitional areas between the North and North Central regions of Vietnam, located on the heritage route and rich in potential for tourism development.

The province of Ninh Binh is located in the southernmost part of the Red River Delta, connecting the North and Central regions of Vietnam through the majestic Tam Diep mountain. It is blessed by nature with many famous and unique scenic natural landscapes, historical and cultural relics.

Ninh Binh owns many international titles such as the Trang An Cultural and Natural Heritage Site - the first mixed heritage site in Southeast Asia; Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve - the 9th Ramsar site in the world; Kim Son - Con Noi World Biosphere Reserve and many famous tourist destinations such as Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Cuc Phuong National Park, Phat Diem Stone Church, Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, Trang An - Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Non Nuoc Mountain. etc.

Thanh Hoa is a province that fully converges the potentials of three economic regions, including the mountainous and midland region, the delta region, and the coastal area. At the same time, it possesses a rich and unique cultural and tourism resources, which have national and international values, such as the World Cultural Heritage Site of Ho Citadel and five special national-ranked monuments (Lam Kinh Monument, Con Moong Cave, Ba Trieu Temple, Le Hoan Temple, and Sam Son scenic spot). Along with that are many famous scenic spots such as Ben En National Park, Pu Luong Nature Reserve, and Cam Luong Fish Stream.

Nghe An has a 82 km long coastline with many beautiful beaches, which is favorable for developing resort tourism such as Cua Lo, Bai Lu, Cua Hien, Dien Thanh, and Quynh beach. Western Nghe An has a World Biosphere Reserve with a total area of nearly 1.3 million ha, which is very diverse and rich in natural and cultural resources.

The land of Nghe An has a long history of culture and rich revolutionary traditions. The province has over 480 classified historical and scenic sites, including 6 national special relics. Among them, the Memorial Site of President Hồ Chí Minh is one of the 4 important relics in Vietnam dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, preserving artifacts, documents, cultural and historical spaces about his childhood and family members.

Ha Tinh, with its rich historical, cultural, and revolutionary traditions, has many famous historical and cultural sites such as: The Nguyen Du Great Poet Memorial Site, The Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac Memorial Site, The Former General Secretary Tran Phu Memorial Site, The Former General Secretary Ha Huy Tap Memorial Site, and The Historical Site of Dong Loc T-junction.

In addition, there are also famous temples and pagodas such as Huong Tich Pagoda, Chieu Trung Temple, and Nguyen Thi Bich Chau Temple, which are known for their spiritual significance and attract many tourists. With the nearly 137 km long coastline, Ha Tinh also has many ideal beaches for tourists to relax and unwind.

Formation of experiential tours

Stemming from geographical factors and the potential for tourism development, in recent years, there has been a growing focus on the linkage of tourism development among Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh.

In particular, there has been the coordination in promoting the characteristic tourism products as well as the new ones of the 4 provinces through specific activities, such as organizing conferences to promote tourism; conducting Famtrip tours to survey in the 4 provinces; supporting the publicity of information for tourism promotion...

Recently, within the framework of the VITM Hanoi International Tourism Fair 2023, the 4 localities have coordinated to organize a conference to promote and advertise tourism for Ninh Binh - Thanh Hoa - Nghe An - Ha Tinh with the theme "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences".

Through this event, they could introduce and promote the images of destinations, markets, tourism products, new services, and typical tourism events in 2023 to attract tourists to these provinces.

With the message "Nghe An - Come to the land of Vi – Giam folk singing", the Nghe An tourism industry has introduced and promoted the province's characteristic tourism products and famous destinations. Specifically, the focus is on beach - resort and ecotourism, community-based tourism in western districts, as well as historical relics and festivals in various regions within the province.

Highlighted destinations include the Cua Lo beach urban area, the special national historical relic of Kim Lien, the Pu Mat National Park, community-based tourism spots, new and attractive tourist destinations and cultural events for the 2023 tourism season. etc. Furthermore, Nghe An province affirms that it is continuing to develop unique and attractive tourism products, as well as improving infrastructure to exploit and promote tourism.

As part of the Promotion and Advertising Conference, a 5-day 4-night inter-provincial tour was announced and introduced to businesses and tourists so that they could experience and explore.

This tour is designed for guests from Hanoi and the northern provinces, starting from Hanoi, visiting eco-tourism sites of Trang An, Bai Dinh Pagoda, and Hang Mua in Ninh Binh. Then, the tourists will spend their night in Thanh Hoa city, visiting Lam Kinh Historical Site and Anh Phat Ecotourism Area the next morning, and spending the night there.

On the third day, after breakfast, the tourists will move to Nghe An to visit the Muong Thanh Dien Lam Tourism Area, Cuong Temple, experience and stay overnight in the coastal town of Cua Lo. On the morning of the fourth day, they will travel to the Kim Lien Historical Relic and then go to Ha Tinh to visit Ke Go Lake and Thien Cam Beach and spend the night there.

On the morning of the fifth day, they visit Huong Tich Pagoda and travel back to Ninh Binh, northern provinces and Hanoi in the afternoon.

The "One Journey - Four Localities - Many Experiences” tour has been highly recommended by tourism industry leaders, travel businesses, and tourists.