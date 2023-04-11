Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) for 2022 released and Nghe An’s ranking increases by 7 places

(Baonghean.vn) - According to the PCI 2022 rankings, Nghe An province scored 66.60 points, ranked 23rd out of 63 provinces and cities across the country, an improvement of 7 ranks compared to 2021 (30th out of 63).



On April 11th, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) released the PCI 2022. According to the results, Quang Ninh province topped the rankings with a score of 72.95 out of 100, continuing to excel in attracting investment and administrative reforms.

Bac Giang province secured the second place for the first time, after improving by 29 ranks and scoring 8.06 points higher than in PCI 2021. In PCI 2022, Bac Giang scored 72.80 out of 100.

Hai Phong retained its third position, slipping by one rank compared to PCI 2021.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau ranked fourth in the PCI 2022 with a score of 70.26. Previously, the highest rank of the province was 6th out of 63 in PCI 2011. Ba Ria – Vung Tau was recognized for its efforts in facilitating the business environment and attracting high-quality investment projects.

Dong Thap province secured the fifth position in the PCI 2022 ranking with a score of 69.68. Dong Thap has been a familiar name in the top 5 of PCI. Since PCI 2007, the province has consistently been in the top 5 for 16 consecutive years in terms of quality of governance.

Other provinces and cities in the top 10 of PCI 2022 include Thua Thien - Hue (6th), Bac Ninh (7th), Vinh Phuc (8th), Da Nang (9th) and Long An (10th). Except for Long An, which climbed 6 ranks from 16th out of 63 in PCI 2021, the other localities remained in the top 10 of PCI 2021.

Hà Nội ranked 20th, and Ho Chi Minh City ranked 27th out of the 30 provinces and cities with the best governance quality in PCI 2022. In PCI 2021, Hà Nội ranked 10th and Ho Chi Minh City ranked 14th out of 63.

On the lower end of the scale, Cao Bang remained the lowest-ranked province - 63rd with a score of 59.58; Dien Bien ranked 62nd with a score of 59.85, and Bac Lieu ranked 61st with a score of 60.36. Dien Bien and Bac Lieu ranked 53rd and 55th, respectively, in PCI 2021.