Pure beauty of orchid trees in Vinh city

(Baonghean.vn) - In the early days of March, orchid tree’ s flowers symbolizing the Northwest mountains and love romance have bloomed in the heart of Vinh city, Nghe An province. This has created a poetic and romantic scene for the citizens to visit and take photos.
Ho Tung Mau St. is one of the streets in the city center. Along with forming a walking street, the city has embellished, upgraded and completed its infrastructure and planted more than 200 orchid trees along the street since the end of 2019. Photo: Thanh Duy
In early March, when the weather is still chilly, the pure white or gently purple pink flowers show off their ethereal and poetic beauty in the city center. Photo: Thanh Duy
The name of these flowers in the language of Thai ethnic group in the Northwest of the country means "sweet flowers". There are many different versions of the legend of orchid tree’s flowers circulating in the lives of the Northwestern people, but in general, the flowers have the pure white color of the girl and the faithful purple color of the couple’s love. This kind of flowers also symbolizes gratitude and filial piety. Photo: Thanh Duy
Orchid tree’s flowers can have many colors such as purple, white, red, but their most popular color is white, which is said by poets as the color of purity and innocence like the beauty of young girls in the highlands. Photo: Thanh Duy
This kind of flower has 5 fan-shaped petals blooming for a short period of time when the season changes in March or April. Photo: Thanh Duy
According to a folk tale, orchid tree’s flowers used to be white only. At that time, Mai - the daughter of famous Lang Cum declined her noble title to get married to a poor man and follow the Hoang army to fight the enemy. When they were defeated in Manh Thien, Mai and her husband committed suicide under an old orchid tree. Their blood made the flowers of that tree turn to red in the Spring. The wind blew and spread the stamens across the region and they became the purple pink orchid tree’s flowers today. Photo: Thanh Duy
The orchid tree’s flowers bearing a legendary story of a couple’s love brings a pure and innocentbeauty, adorning Vinh city. Photo: Thanh Duy
The flowers’ petals are soft and fragile, giving off a pleasant scent that can be smelled in the surrounding area. Photo: Thanh Duy
Ho Tung Mau St. with blooming orchid tree’s flowers has become a favorite spot for girls and women to visit and take photos in the week of Ao dai. Photo: Thanh Duy
The delicate and pure petals of the flowers suddenly bring a more dreamy beauty to Vinh city. Photo: Thanh Duy
The blooming flowers contribute to the ancient features of a corner of Ho Tung Mau St., Vinh city, Nghe An province. Photo: Thanh Duy
