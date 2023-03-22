Secretary of Nghe An Provincial Party Committee receives Australian Ambassador to Vietnam

(Baonghean.vn) - The meeting was an opportunity to promote the cooperation between Nghe An and Australia.

On March 22, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly, Chairman of the Provincial People's Council received Mr. Andrew Goledznowski - Australian Ambassador to Vietnam and his delegation during their working trip to Nghe An.

Mr. Pham Trong Hoang - Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Chief of Office of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Tran Khanh Thuc - Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs; Le Van Luong - Secretary of the Provincial Youth Union.

Australia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam after the Paris Agreement was signed in 1973. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Australia (February 26, 1973-February 26, 2023).

Over the past 5 decades, the two countries' relations have developed sustainably, rapidly with many important milestones. In 2009, the two countries established the Comprehensive Partnership and in 2018, adopted the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership. Today, Vietnam and Australia have become reliable partners in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

In that common development, the cooperation between Nghe An and Australian partners has prospered, especially in the fields of investment, trade and education.

Currently, in Nghe An, there are 2 investment projects from Australia in the field of animal feed production and aquaculture production, with a total registered capital of USD 16.5 million. In 2022, Nghe An’s exports to the Australian market reached a turnover of USD 5.8 million and its imports was USD 6.7 million.

In order to promote investment and trade turnover between the two sides, in recent years, Nghe An has organized a number of investment promotion seminars in Melbourne (Victoria); Adelaide, (South Australia) and Sydney (New South Wales).

In 2018, the Provincial People's Committee of Nghe An and the Department of State Development of South Australia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to promote exchanges and cooperation in education and vocational training.

Up to now, Vinh University has 14 staff studying in Australia, mainly in the majors of Agriculture, Forestry, Fishery and Foreign Languages.

Pleased to welcome Ambassador Andrew Goledznowski and his wife as well as the delegation to visit and work in Nghe An, especially at the time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Nghe An Thai Thanh Quy said that it showed the affection of the Australian Ambassador towards Nghe An province. The province sees this as an opportunity to promote the development of cooperation between Nghe An and Australia.

Introducing some characteristics of Nghe An’s socio-natural conditions, economy and potentials for cooperation as well as its orientation to attract investment in general; Reviewing the results of cooperation between Nghe An and Australian partners in particular, the head of the Provincial Party Committee assessed that although there have been improvements, the results are still limited.

On the occasion of the Ambassador's visit to Nghe An province, in order to develop the cooperation commensurate with the great potential of the two sides, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy suggested that Ambassador Andrew Goledznowski and the Australian Embassy would create a connection, introduce businesses to explore and invest in Nghe An, especially in areas such as: High-tech industry; marine economy and marine urbanism; logistics, finance - banking; training...

Along with that, Nghe An hoped that the Ambassador would continue to pay attention to promoting coordinated educational programs, such as supporting each other in university training programs, research and advanced training models.

Asking for the Ambassador’s attention and support for TH Group's investment project in Australia to be successfully implemented, the head of the Provincial Party Committee said: Businesswoman Thai Huong - Chairman of TH Group's Strategic Council is a native of Nghe An. She had started her business in Nghe An before expanding it like today. Therefore, Nghe An considers TH Group's cooperation and investment in Australia as a symbol of cooperation between Nghe An and Australia.

Ambassador Andrew Goledznowski shared his good impressions when visiting Nghe An, thanked the warm welcome of provincial leaders and agreed with the proposals of Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy.

In particular, regarding investment attraction, the Ambassador said that Australian investors are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, especially related to fields such as technology, energy, including green energy.

Ambassador Andrew Goledznowski said that he will convey the opportunities and potentials of Nghe An to investors in the coming meetings; At the same time, he expressed his high support for TH Group's investment project in Australia. He also affirmed that the objective of the Australian Government is to ensure that investors have success and profits.

Secretary of the Nghe An’s Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy appreciated the attention and support of Ambassador Andrew Goledznowski and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam. He hoped that after this meeting, the connection between the two sides will become more frequent, thereby continuing to exchange, build more extensive coordination and cooperation programs.

Thanh Duy