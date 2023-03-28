Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee hosts former Chilean President

(Baonghean.vn) - On March 28, Mr. Thai Thanh Quy - Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation to the National Assembly received Ms. Michelle Bachelet - former President of Chile.

The delegation included Mr. Sergio Narea - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chile to Vietnam; and the head and leaders of Cerro Navia District, Santiago - where the park and statue of President Ho Chi Minh are located. Mr. Pham Truong Giang - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Chile also attended the meeting.

On the side of Nghe An province, Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung - Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee; Mr. Pham Trong Hoang - Member of the Standing Committee, Chief of Office of the Provincial Party Committee; Mr. Bui Dinh Long - Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and leaders of a number of departments, and branches were present at the meeting.

Chile was the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on March 25, 1971. The two countries have established a Comprehensive Partnership since 2007. Their political and diplomatic relationship is increasingly close. Currently, Chile is Vietnam's 3rd largest export market in Latin America. Vietnam is Chile's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Trade turnover between the two countries in 2022 reached USD 2.15 billion; of which Vietnam exported USD 1.72 billion and imported USD 431 million.

On behalf of the provincial leaders, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy was pleased to welcome Ms. Michelle Bachelet and the delegation to visit Nghe An - President Ho Chi Minh's hometown for the first time. He expressed his appreciation for the good feelings of the former Chilean President towards Vietnam in general and Nghe An in particular. This is vivid evidence of the continuation of the good Vietnam-Chile friendship over the past 50 years, and an opportunity to promote the development of comprehensive cooperation between Nghe An and Chile.

Expressing her pleasure to return to Vietnam – a country that has always considered her a close friend – on the occasion of Chile and Vietnam celebrating 52 years of diplomatic relations, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet thanked the warm welcome of the leaders of Nghe An province for her and the delegation. Recalling the milestones in the relationship between Chile and Vietnam starting in the 60s, Ms. Michelle Bachelet shared that the affection of Chilean people for Vietnam is not only in their hearts but also in concrete actions. Therefore, within the framework of this visit to Vietnam, in the good traditional friendship, she is eager to tighten the cooperation between localities and boost people-to-people exchange activities between the two countries.

Expressing impressions and affection for the good feelings, warmth, as well as development achievements of Chile during the visit in October 2022 when participating in the delegation of leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam, the Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee introduced an overview of some characteristics of the province in terms of natural conditions, economic, cultural, social and cooperative relationship between Nghe An and Chilean partners.

In 2022, Nghe An's export turnover to Chile reached more than USD 1.2 million and the main export items included footwears, white limestone powder, handicrafts, rice... Currently, Nghe An has not imported from Chile. There are no Chile’s foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the province.

Assessing that the cooperation between Nghe An province and Chile is still very modest, not commensurate with the potential of the two sides, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy really hoped that former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, the Chilean Ambassador, the District Governor and the Ambassador of Vietnam to the Republic of Chile will create a bridge to promote, strengthen the cooperation between Nghe An and Chile more effectively.

The head of the Nghe An Provincial Party Committee also informed former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and members of the delegation of the plan to visit and work in Chile of the high-level leadership of Nghe An province, expected by the end of this year to implement cooperation programs; especially in collaboration with Cerro Navia District to implement the project "Memories of Vietnam - Chile". This is a project to build an exhibition space about President Ho Chi Minh. Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy was very grateful for the good feelings that Chile and Cerro Navia District have shown to Vietnam in general and President Ho Chi Minh in particular. Nghe An province strongly supports and agrees with the implementation policy of the project, so that when completed, it will strengthen the relationship between the two countries, especially people's diplomacy. At the same time, through the visit, Nghe An province wishes to have a cooperation program with Cerro Navia District.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Thai Thanh Quy wishes to receive the attention and help of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, the Embassy of Chile in Vietnam, the Embassy of Vietnam in Chile, Cerro Navia District so that the visit of the Nghe An delegation to Chile will be successful, opening up opportunities for cooperation between the two sides.

Earlier, in the morning of the same day, the Chilean delegation led by former President Michelle Bachelet visited Kim Lien Special National Relic Site (Nam Dan District) to offer flowers and incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh.