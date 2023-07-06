Nghe An News

News

Business

Society

Travel

Photo

Video

Statue of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in St. Petersburg (Russia Federation)

Dinh Ha (Nghe An Province’s Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, email from the Russian Federation)

Theo dõi Báo Nghệ An trên Google News

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of June 30, the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia Federation, representatives from the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and St. Petersburg organized a solemn ceremony to inaugurate the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg.

bna-Các lực lượng dự lễ khánh thành.JPG
The inauguration ceremony is organized in a solemn atmosphere. Photo: Dinh Ha

Exactly 100 years ago, on June 30, 1923, the patriotic young man Nguyen Ai Quoc (later known as Ho Chi Minh) first arrived in Soviet Union’s Petrograd, which is now St. Petersburg, to seek a path for national salvation. It was here that he found Marxist-Leninism as the way to liberate his people. The inauguration of the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg commemorates this event.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the "Northern Capital" of St. Petersburg is the evidence of the warm affection of the Russian people for President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, the liberator of the nation, and the distinguished cultural figure. This event holds special significance and serves as a beautiful symbol for the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation in general, and St. Petersburg in particular.

Speaking at the ceremony, the delegates expressed their gratitude to St. Petersburg’s city authority and people. They gave special thanks to the engineers and construction workers who overcame the difficulties of weather and working conditions to make this ceremony possible. They also expressed confidence that the location of the statue of President Ho Chi Minh will become an attractive destination for tourists and people from both Russia and Vietnam.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh is placed on a spacious area at the intersection of Ho Chi Minh Street and Proxvesenhie Avenue (Enlightenment), in Vyborgsky District. The statue has a height of 4.5 meters. This is the fifth statue of President Ho Chi Minh installed in Russia and the second one in St. Petersburg (the first one is located in the premises of the Ho Chi Minh Institute in the city center).

Tin liên quan

President Ho Chi Minh St. Petersburg Russian Federation

Có thể bạn quan tâm

tin mới

Sen Village Festival 2023 ends with a special art program

Sen Village Festival 2023 ends with a special art program

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - On the evening of May 19th, a special art program marking the closing of the Sen Village Festival 2023 took place at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, Nghe An. The theme of the program was "From Sen Village to Ho Chi Minh City", jointly organized by Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City.
Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination

Tan Ky - a stunning tourist destination

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - With Km 0 - the starting point of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, the parallel mountain ranges, caves, waterfalls, and unique cultural traditions of the local people, Tan Ky converges the elements for developing community-based eco-tourism.
Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An

Hoi Nguyen - a new tourist destination in Western Nghe An

Nghe An News
(Baonghean.vn) - Opened for tourism since 2022, Hoi Nguyen tourist spot in Yen Thang commune, Tuong Duong district has attracted many visitors. Here, tourists can immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of rivers, mountains, forests, and enjoy relaxing moments and exciting experiences.