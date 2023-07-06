Statue of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in St. Petersburg (Russia Federation)

(Baonghean.vn) - On the morning of June 30, the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia Federation, representatives from the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and St. Petersburg organized a solemn ceremony to inaugurate the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg.

The inauguration ceremony is organized in a solemn atmosphere. Photo: Dinh Ha

Exactly 100 years ago, on June 30, 1923, the patriotic young man Nguyen Ai Quoc (later known as Ho Chi Minh) first arrived in Soviet Union’s Petrograd, which is now St. Petersburg, to seek a path for national salvation. It was here that he found Marxist-Leninism as the way to liberate his people. The inauguration of the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg commemorates this event.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the "Northern Capital" of St. Petersburg is the evidence of the warm affection of the Russian people for President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, the liberator of the nation, and the distinguished cultural figure. This event holds special significance and serves as a beautiful symbol for the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation in general, and St. Petersburg in particular.

Speaking at the ceremony, the delegates expressed their gratitude to St. Petersburg’s city authority and people. They gave special thanks to the engineers and construction workers who overcame the difficulties of weather and working conditions to make this ceremony possible. They also expressed confidence that the location of the statue of President Ho Chi Minh will become an attractive destination for tourists and people from both Russia and Vietnam.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh is placed on a spacious area at the intersection of Ho Chi Minh Street and Proxvesenhie Avenue (Enlightenment), in Vyborgsky District. The statue has a height of 4.5 meters. This is the fifth statue of President Ho Chi Minh installed in Russia and the second one in St. Petersburg (the first one is located in the premises of the Ho Chi Minh Institute in the city center).