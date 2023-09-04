Stunningly beautiful tourist destinations in Nghe An in Autumn

(Baonghean.vn) - In recent years, people's lives have improved in every aspect, and they travel throughout all four seasons... To meet the needs of tourists, in Nghe An, the concept of "off-season" is gradually disappearing, and many tourist spots and facilities remain open during this autumn.

Gentle beaches in Autumn

Nghe An has a long coastline (82km), with many beautiful and attractive beaches for tourists, such as Cua Lo, Bai Lu, Cua Hien, Dien Thanh, and Quynh Beach... These beaches have clean water, calm waves, comfortable depths, suitable salinity levels, and convenient transportation. During the Summer, these beaches are crowded with tourists coming for swimming and relaxation. In the first 7 months of 2023, the beaches in Nghe An province welcomed nearly 4 million visitors.

Sunrise at Quynh Beach. Photo: Nhat Thanh

In the Autumn, the beaches in Nghe An become incredibly gentle. The pure golden sunlight, blending with the deep blue sea and sky, creates a silvery twilight, which is incredibly beautiful. Going to the beaches during this season, you'll find endless stretches of coastline, calm and gentle waves, and smooth white sand embracing the rugged rocks. The gentle breezes carry the breath of the ocean, softly whispering alongside the lush green rows of casuarina trees, recounting tales of days gone by.

Visiting Nghe An's beaches in this Autumn, travelers can immerse themselves in vast, expansive spaces, exploring the pristine beauty and enjoying a carefree, peaceful life. There's nothing more delightful than sitting in the open, gazing at the moon, the sea, and listening to the ocean's songs, its deep, soothing, dreamy melodies.

Amidst this tranquility, travelers can wrap themselves in shawls, scarves, ride bicycles, or simply walk barefoot along the beach to let their hearts feel more relaxed.

Cua Lo Beach in Autumn. Photo: Canh Hung

In the slow-paced rhythm of Autumn, there's an opportunity for travelers to explore the daily life of coastal fishing villages, boat-building communities, seafood processing villages, visit fish markets, and pay visits to the sacred temples in Nghe An such as the Con Temple, Cuong Temple, and Van Loc Temple... to experience the "salty" footsteps in the seafaring journey of our ancestors.

The sea in Autumn is gentle and peaceful, without the summer nights of festival atmosphere. However, in certain corners of the seaside towns, there are still warm and joyful spaces for gatherings and sharing. In Nghe An's coastal tourist spots, there are still resorts, restaurants, pubs, bars, and food streets open, with bright lights serving the needs of tourists. After the peak season has passed, the seafood remains fresh and the services are still convenient and comprehensive, but the prices are surprisingly affordable.

Travelers can enjoy the tranquility of Autumn by the beach. Photo: Thanh Cuong

The beach during this time in Autumn is clean, tranquil, and romantic. Due to the fewer crowds at popular photo spots, travelers can freely create, pose, and capture the most beautiful pictures as they wish. If you happen to visit the beach on a full moon night, you will be surprised by the incredibly romantic seascape. The Autumn moon over the sea is exceptionally bright and clear, making the sea surface appear as if it's adorned with shimmering layers of golden allure. The Autumn sea is a magical remedy for improving health and providing a more relaxed state of mind.

The bright yellow scene in the mountains

Similar to the beaches, the overall appearance of the western mountains and forests of Nghe An in Autumn seems quieter. However, beside this subdued palette, there are still intriguing, fresh and captivating hues that beckon adventure-loving travelers to explore, conquer and experience the clean air while enjoying one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Camping in the Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest of Tuong Duong. Photo: Thanh Cuong

This autumn, travelers have the opportunity to visit the unique and precious Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest conservation area in Tam Dinh commune, Tuong Duong district, Nghe An province. Here, they can admire the extraordinary and invaluable population of Lagerstroemia tomentosa trees, which are a treasure of Nghe An province. The forest area is filled with lush tree canopies, interspersed with the white trunks of large and towering trees. Under the canopy, the air is cool and refreshing, making anyone passing through want to stop and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

In Autumn, the Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest blooms with vibrant purple flowers. Then, the lush green forest gradually turns yellow. During this time, the Lagerstroemia tomentosa forest, under the beautiful afternoon sunlight, resembles a European landscape painting, captivating all travelers.

Cloud “hunting” in the H’mong village near the border of Nghe An. Photo: Thanh Cuong

The period from September to October is the time when the rice fields in the western region of Nghe An province ripen. On the terraced fields, the ripe rice glistens with a bountiful harvest. The people of the local ethnic groups celebrate this season of abundance. Monthly markets are organized, offering various local products from the highlands...

Visiting the highlands during this season, in addition to capturing photos of the ripe rice fields, travelers will also have the opportunity to climb the mountains to "hunt" for clouds. These clouds often appear in the early morning or during the onset of dusk, creating a dreamy and majestic atmosphere.

The H’mong people's periodical market in Tri Le commune, Que Phong district. Photo: Dinh Tuyen

Late Autumn is the time when the western region of Nghe An begins its transition into the dry season. During this period, the first vibrant yellow wild sunflowers will bloom. Alongside them, you'll see the bright red Poinsettias flowers. Each wild sunflower appears like a small spot of sunshine amidst the greenish-gray mountains and forests. On both sides of the roads, wild grass sway gently. These wildflowers evoke many childhood memories.

The blooming wild sunflowers shine brightly along National Highway 7 on the way to Nam Can Border Gate. Photo: Thanh Cuong

In the Autumn, the waterfalls in the western region of Nghe An, such as Rong, Liep, Hong Son, Khe Kem, Bay Tang, Sao Va, Khe Ban and Nha Vang waterfalls come alive in the vibrant sunlight. The waterfalls sometimes flow gently like soft, serene silk, cascading down the mountainside in a pure, whitewashed manner. At other times, they rush with a roaring, frothy white torrent, creating a picturesque scene that is both poetic and majestic in the distant borderlands. Surrounding these waterfalls are mountains and forests with a highly diverse ecosystem, featuring numerous rare animal and plant species. The atmosphere here is incredibly peaceful, with only the sounds of the flowing water, birdsong and human’s footsteps.

In the Autumn hues, the reservoirs of hydroelectric power plants like Ve village and Hua Na appear in mesmerizing shades of blue, surrounded by glistening golden mountains and forests. Visiting these hydroelectric reservoirs, even if it's just for sightseeing or a boat ride, leaves an indelible impression on travelers. The fresh air, gentle sounds and breathtaking scenery create a truly comfortable and relaxing experience, making it a memorable experience in life.

Bay Tang waterfall in Hanh Dich commune, Que Phong district. Photo: Canh Hung

When visiting the western region of Nghe An during the Autumn, travelers don't need to worry about accommodation. Almost every district has upscale hotels and restaurants, and there are community-based tourism villages as well. It would be wonderful to visit these places during the time when local communities celebrate the new rice crop. With their hospitality, the local people often offer guests warm, sweet and mellow homemade rice wine.

Travelers also don't need to worry about a lack of entertainment options. The western region of Nghe An has now developed many eco-agricultural tourism areas. In these tourist spots, various flowers like hydrangea, chrysanthemums and roses are in full bloom, fruit orchards with pomelos and cantaloupes are ripe, and there are plenty of recreational activities ready for visitors to enjoy.