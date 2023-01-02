Sunflowers in Nghe An attract visitors

(Baonghean.vn) - On the occasion of New Year, the sunflower field of TH Milk Joint Stock Company in Nghe An began to bloom. Many tourists visited this place to capture the best pictures and moments.



This year, the sunflowers are grown by TH Milk Joint Stock Company in the C10 field, about 1km from Ho Chi Minh Trail, in Nghia Lam commune, Nghia Dan district, with an area of about 30ha.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai Linh, a tourist from Hanoi said: "I’ve heard that the sunflower field in Nghia Dan is very beautiful. This is the first time I’ve been here, and it’s really amazing. It takes my breath away because the yellow field makes the winter warmer."

The flowers facing the sun are a symbol of optimism and hope, so on these days despite the cold weather, people still flocked to the flower field to take photos.

Mr. Le Quoc Vinh from Vinh City said: "On the occasion of New Year, my friends and I go to Nghia Dan to enjoy the beauty of the sunflower field. Everyone is happy to have the photos they like, after this trip I will recommend this spot for my friends to come."

This year the weather is quite favorable, the flowers bloom in time for the New Year, so the sunflower field in Nghia Dan has been chosen by many tourists as a place to capture beautiful moments.

According to Mr. Phan Tan Hau - officer at TH Milk Joint Stock Company, who oversees the sunflower field, in order to facilitate visitors to see flowers, the company has built traffic safety corridors and flower protection corridors. This year, the flower is sown once and it is expected that the blooming field will last until the end of January 2023.

Mr. Le Trung Kien - Chairman of Nghia Lam Commune People's Committee said: "To ensure security and safety for tourists, the Commune People's Committee has established the Security Panel and planned to ensure security and order. We have required points of sale to ensure compliance with regulations on food hygiene and safety, clear origin, price listing, parking spots to ensure neat and correct positions on traffic safety corridors".