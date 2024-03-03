Supporting the development of the night-time economy in Vinh city and Cua Lo town

During the tourist season, Cua Lo night street attracts a large number of tourists. Photo: T.P

Vice Chairman of the Nghe An Provincial People's Committee Bui Thanh An signed Official Dispatch No. 1327/UBND on February 23, 2024, instructing provincial-level departments, boards, sectors, units, Vinh city People's Committee, and Cua Lo town People's Committee to continue implementing the Night-time Economic Development Project in the province.

Accordingly, implementing the Official Dispatch No. 738 dated January 30, 2024 by the Government Office regarding the situation and results of the three-year implementation of Decision No. 1129/QD-TTg dated July 27, 2020 approving the Night-time Economic Development Project in Vietnam by the Prime Minister, the Provincial People's Committee assigned provincial-level departments, boards, sectors and units to continue implementing the tasks and solutions outlined in Decision No. 1129/QD-TTg dated July 27, 2020.

Services in night streets should be diverse and attractive for people and tourists to experience. Photo: T.P

Simultaneously, they should continue their effort to review and enhance the effectiveness of state management in implementing tasks and solutions to promote the development of night-time economic models, contributing to the socio-economic development of the province.

The People's Committees of Vinh city and Cua Lo town are tasked with implementing plans and solutions for the development of the night-time economy in their respective areas. The focus is on refining supportive models such as pedestrian streets, night markets, culinary streets, commercial infrastructure and entertainment zones.

At the same time, attention is directed towards investing in synchronizing and modern infrastructure projects such as roads, sidewalks, lighting combined with decoration, green trees, ornamental plants and focal points to create a distinctive atmosphere at night.

Furthermore, the review, approval and adjustment of development plans, construction plans, land-use plans, functional zoning plans, etc., are conducted to ensure consistency and avoid overlap. Planning for the formation of night-time economic development zones is emphasized, aligning with architectural plans, infrastructure construction, traffic organization plans, ensuring urban security, order and essential utilities like electricity, water, waste collection and environmental protection.

In addition, there is a focus on publicity and awareness campaigns to garner public support and encourage participation in night-time economic activities. Publicizing night-time economic activities and services through various media channels, social networks and integrating night-time economic promotion into tourism, trade, and investment promotion programs, as well as collaborative programs with other localities, are emphasized.